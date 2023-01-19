Players discover a very annoying cheat in LoL

With the Season 13 from League of Legends already on its feet, some players do not want to start their adventure in ranked queues with their account main. Of course, for many, buying an account is not part of their future plans either. and this is where several are using a cheat to level up a LoL account. This is something that Riot Games is already looking into and hopes to fix soon.

Thanks to subreddit from League of Legends We have heard about this scam. They are using it in cooperative games against bots Y so far it has not been punishedalthough they could start ban all these accounts soon. To carry it out we will simply need pick a Akshan and raise a point to the [E].

The LoL trap that is wreaking havoc in games against bots

Once the champion is chosen, we buy a Doran’s Shield and we headed to the wolf camp. The champion will spend the entire game there. He will just have to twist and turnmaking the system leaver buster from Riot Games will not detect that there is no one on the keyboard. The reason? The character will be doing constant damage while healing thanks to the shield.

This becomes a problem for the partners. although they are bots a priori it should be easy to win, maybe for a novice player it will be a new experience. That’s why seeing a partner running around in the jungle could be strange. This, of course, forces to win in a 4 vs 5 that, we repeat, even if it is against bots, it can be frustrating. And of course, since the player is still present in the game, will receive full experience for victory.

From Riot Games they have already confirmed that they will seek to end this LoL trap as soon as possible to prevent everyone’s gaming experience from ending up ruined and, on the other hand, that players take advantage of a bug beyond annoying.

More in our section League of Legends.