Players get tired of playing ranked and reveal the culprit

No matter the game the ranked always like the vast majority of users of titles on-line. After all, this system allows you to test the ability of the players against the rest of the world. Of course, League of Legends was not going to be something different from the rest. Rather, it is the title in which the vast majority of users decide to spend their hours in the ranked queues. A large number of players consider it to be the central core of the game. MOBA and this allows its members to try to improve day after day for the coming seasons.

Despite all this, the ranked of LoL are also the most frustrating in the world of competitive video games. League of Legends is the title in which if you lose you feel horrible, but if you win it’s as if you had played ‘one more game’. For a long time, the ranked only serve for grind and get points, no matter what. Of course, moving up has never been easy and the problem with the accounts smurf has only increased this problem in recent years.

The ranked of LoL and its big problem according to the players

After all the problems that have arisen over the weeks, several players spoke in the subreddit from League of Legends. According to many, the experience in ranked LoL is getting worse and many even suffer when looking for a game. As they claim, the big problem of everything resides in those smurfs who simply play to destroy those of lesser rank. Added to this are those players whose objective is intear and be themselves the ones who dictate the course of all the games.

Such is the bad experience that many are having that some are even considering the possibility of the return of the smurf queue. Although this parallel ranked queue will not return for a short period of time, a rioter He made it clear that they are working to end this problem, although they have not yet highlighted what the specific solution is.

