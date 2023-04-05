Players on the warpath against Pokémon GO

The Pokémon GO community joins a global protest with a loud and clear statement, they want Niantic to hear them with #HearUsNiantic.

If you have been up to date with Pokémon GOYou will already know that the community is very angry about the changes in Remote Raids, to the point of organizing strikes and even issuing death threats to Niantic. The more civilized players have decided to organize themselves with a protest against Pokémon GO that already has a name and a body, #HearUsNiantic.

A hashtag that has become an international trend and in which the community is echoing their complaints about the new policies and direction that the Pokémon mobile game is taking. All kinds of players, from the least common to those who are eminent in the sector for their informative work, such as Joe Merrick of Serebiiare writing the hashtag, quoting Niantic and sharing the following statement:

The message has gone viral and, as indicated by the Global CM of Pokémon GO after saying that he has received death threats, approaches criticism from a constructive point of view for the company to listen to its players. The limitations on Remote Raids and the rise in prices of their passes are hindering many users who do not have the same facilities as the rest, creating an unbalanced situation.

And you, Are you going to join the #HearUsNiantic initiative of Pokémon GO?

Pokémon GO #HearUsNiantic statement in Spanish

Part 1 of the #HearUsNiantic release

Dear Niantic, We are writing to you on behalf of your consumers (the Pokémon GO Community). We want to start by letting you know that we love Pokémon GO.. Not just GO, but the Pokémon franchise in general. We are and always will be passionate, loyal and vocal with our thoughts and concerns. We want Pokémon GO to be successfuland we want to be able to play this game (the game we love) for many years to come. Unfortunately, we feel ignored. Time after time, our questions go unanswered; our complaints are not dealt with; and, more importantly, our needs are not taken into account. Right now, we’re specifically referring to the April 6 update on Remote Raid Passes. We don’t agree with your decision, and most of us want you to know that “Limit Remote Raids to 5 passes per day” going to hurt to: Rural trainers lacking adequate community support.

Coaches with disabilities who cannot go outside to play due to physical limitations.

Trainers who have severe social anxiety and have difficulty going outside to participate in in-person raids.

Trainers who work night shifts and are unable to participate during the day.

Coaches who are single parents and have to raise their children, their home and a career with a minimum of free time. And most of all, the changes to Remote Raids will limit our overall interaction with trainers we’ve already developed close ties with over the past 3 years. Each type of trainer has all the same rights to play and enjoy Pokémon GO. In the end, the world has evolved since the pandemic. The landscape of work, play and interaction has evolved and changed. Trainers now work at home. In this new dynamic of work and life, very rich remote communities have been built. These communities are just as viable and strong as in-person communities. These communities are unique, special and unrepeatable. And we know, in our hearts, that there is room enough for both communities to flourish simultaneously.

Part 2 of the #HearUsNiantic release

If Niantic’s goal is to get Trainers out and about, let them reward players significantly for participating in Raids in person. Rewards: XL Rare Candies GUARANTEED .

. Increase the chance of Lucky Trades when making a first interaction with others in Raids.

Offering premium items like Incubators, Star Pieces, etc. with In-Person Raids. Encourage in-person forays, without erasing or squandering what we have built globally in the last 3+ years. Without Remote Raid Battles, the opportunity to participate in live events to meet our global Pokémon GO friends would not be as engaging, exciting, and robust. As a global community, we didn’t want the remote raid issue to reach this point, but as we’ve already mentioned, we’re not being listened to. We’re saddened, distraught, and discouraged that our interactions with our friends around the world aren’t going to freely accommodate every type of Pokémon GO global trainer. Please, for the second time, #hear usNiantic (#HearUsNiantic). Talk to your community. talk to us. Lets chat. The answer goes beyond creating few limitations on Remote Raids, it’s about creating an environment rich with incentives to encourage local communities to congregate.

