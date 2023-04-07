Playlist Antena 1: special to enjoy the holiday

April is a month with some holidays. Today, a large part of Brazilians celebrate Good Friday, which will follow straight into the weekend. Nothing fairer, therefore, than a Playlist to accompany the day off.

Check out the musical selection of Antena 1:

1. AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

One of the biggest singles of 2022 opens today’s playlist. This song by Britain’s Harry Styles has won over listeners around the world with its 80s-inspired pop charm. “Harry’s House”, album of the year grammy winner, broke the record for the most heard and sold song in the UK.

2. IT ONLY TAKES TWO – SURFACES

Another hit from 2022 is “It Any Takes Two”, by duo Surfaces. The track is part of the album “Hidden Youth”, and talks about the beginning of an electrifying relationship. The authors write about a connection so strong that, as the title implies, it only takes two people.

3. COLD HEART – ELTON JOHN AND DUA LIPA

Of course, the “Cold Heart” remix could not be missing from this list. Programming favorite, it was the most requested song by listeners in 2022 and the third most requested in the previous year. With the participation of Dua Lipa, the track brings a reinterpretation of some of the main compositions of Elton John, including “Rocket Man” and “Sacrifice”.

4. IT’S A BEAUTIFUL DAY – MICHAEL BUBLE

Michael Buble’s joy in “It’s a Beautiful Day” It is contagious. The song was released as the lead single from their sixth studio album, “To Be Loved”from 2013. The composition reached the tenth place in the British charts, and received a gold certification from the Federation of the Italian Music Industry.

5. HAPPY – LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY

“Happy” integrates the disc “Whatever Gets You Through the Day”, third studio album by the British duo. The single brings a reflection on happiness, lightness and lifestyles, in which the lyrical self asks when he lost himself and stopped being satisfied. It’s a good question for the holiday, isn’t it?

6. EVERY SECOND – MINA OKABE

At just 22 years old, Mina Okabe is already present on Antena 1’s programming with “Every Second”. Here, the songwriter sings about her attempt to focus on the present of a good relationship instead of being distracted by thinking about everything that could go wrong. With such a universal theme, it’s no surprise that the composition was part of the 100+ requests for 2021.

7. WALK OF LIFE – DIRE STRAIMS

“Walk of Life” is part of “Brother In Arms” (1985), the band’s third album. Did you know that singer/guitarist Mark Knopfler didn’t intend to put the track on the album? His idea was to put it on the B side of the disc along with other experimental songs, but agent Ed Bicknell convinced him to add it to the compilation at the last minute. Great decision, right?

8. CAN’T STOP THE FEELING – JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” combines disco, funk and soul influences into an upbeat pop composition. The track was originally composed for the soundtrack of the 2016 film Trolls, but became so well known that it is not usually associated with the film. The single debuted at the top of the US music charts, and recorded over 350,000 downloads in the week of its release.

9. FOR A BETTER DAY – AVICII

Launched in 2015, “For a Better Day” is the second single from “Stories”, second studio album by the Swedish DJ. The composition features uncredited vocals from American vocalist Alex Ebert, who sings about hoping for better days.

10. LET’S DANCE – DAVID BOWIE

To close the playlist with a golden key, Antena 1 recommends this classic by the legendary David Bowie. “Let’s dance” is a track from the album of the same name, which was released in 1983 and, after more than ten million copies purchased, became the artist’s best-selling album.

