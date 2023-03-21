Playoffs Super League LoL: Movistar Riders

Super League Playoffs, Movistar Riders – Fnatic TQ live

Update

We enter the last week of the Super League Playoffs before the final, in which we will have today quarterfinals between Movistar Riders and Fnatic TQ and on Thursday a semifinal in which Rebels is already waiting.

Great game ahead of us today, between two teams that have shown to have quite high level peaks. The riders reach these quarterfinals after beating Barça in a series in which they made their superiority clear, but today they will have Fnatic TQ in front of them, a team that possibly has more fights and that arrives on fire. Fresskowy was the MVP of the last qualifying roundand in this best-of-five the key may be bot lane, with a Know and Álvaro that they will have to be finer than against the Catalans to overcome Bean and Rhuckz.

The cheeses arrive after signing a spectacular second roundin which they were the best team, and after bursting the Bisons in the premiere of these Playoffs. Fnatic TQ accumulates an 11-1 run in this second half of the season, and the team seems to have taken its toll on changing two pieces of its roster in the middle of the split. It is true that Sven suffered more in the series against the bison, but Rhuckz’s role within the team is keyassuming leadership since he arrived.

Today we will have a series that looks like it will be extended, in a match between two teams that they have shown good League of Legends throughout the split.