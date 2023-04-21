PlayStation buys Firewalk Studios, a studio that helped create games like Overwatch, Apex Legends and Destiny

A new member has joined the family of PlayStation: Firewalk Studiosa company with a talented team that has helped create big names in the modern video game industry, such as mass effect, Overwatch, destiny and Apex Legends.

The news was shared by PlayStation itself in an official statement, where the company expresses its great joy and intentions now that it has a great team full of experience in various popular franchises, in addition to get a little ahead of the studio’s next game.

Great news: @FirewalkStudios is joining the PlayStation Studios family! Learn more about this talented team and their plan to connect players in new and innovative ways in their ambitious upcoming multiplayer game: https://t.co/30jQNY3qen pic.twitter.com/8wB3pEsbrH —PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2023

“Big news: Firewalk Studios joins the PlayStation Studios family! Learn more about this talented team and their plans to connect players in new and innovative ways in their ambitious multiplayer pipeline.”

PlayStation and Firewalk are already planning something big

Despite not being primarily responsible for the aforementioned games, these projects would never have seen the light of day without the experienced team at Firewalk Studios, and Not because they are a support studio, we should consider them less than any other company.as Hermen Hulst (head of PlayStation Studios) thinks, who already has plans for the future of this studio:

“We have never ceased to be impressed by the team’s ambitions in building on a multiplayer title that will connect the community in innovative ways. The studio shares our passion for creating inspiring worlds based on exceptional gameplay, and we want to continue to invest in their mission.”

Firewalk Studios, meanwhile, he did not reveal much about his mysterious projectbut company leaders joined Hulst in expressing great joy at being part of the PlayStation family:

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us along the way and those looking to the future. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and we can’t wait to see the next chapter of this adventure.”

Let’s hope it doesn’t take too long to see what both studios are cooking, because the promise with which they leave us today is more than striking, and multiplayer games in the Firewalk Studios portfolio raise the highest expectations looking to the future.