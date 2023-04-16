PlayStation launches a YouTube channel dedicated to esports

The company owned by sony, PlayStation, has announced the creation of a new YouTube channel dedicated to electronic sports. The channel is the first of its kind for Sony and will feature a variety of esports-focused content, including player interviews, guides, and other content that cannot be found on major PlayStation channels.

Creating a YouTube channel may not sound like big news, but this is an important new step in Sony’s expansion into the esports industry. The channel only has four videos and one YouTube short so far, and just over a thousand subscribers. Sony has dubbed the channel the “home of PlayStation Esports on YouTube«.

In addition to the welcome video above, there’s a video detailing the steps required to compete in esports games via PlayStation, though the YouTube short provides a better idea of ​​the channel. This is an interview with Tom and Tony Cannon, founders of the Evolution Championship Series, the main fighting games tournament acquired by Sony in 2022.

Sony has been making steady moves in esports for a while now. In addition to acquiring EVO, Sony has launched its own brand of hardware called INZONE. The brand, which was announced in 2022, launched a line of gaming monitors and headsets focused on esports gamers using PlayStation consoles.

One of Sony’s first partnerships for the INZONE brand right after its founding was with the Evolution Championship Series, but the brand has since partnered with British esports organization Guild Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour.

Sony also acquired esports tournament platform Repeat.gg in July 2022, further expanding its offerings in the competitive space. It is not yet clear what further moves in the esports space will follow the creation of this new channel.