PlayStation Plus games of the month of March

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces titles coming this month at no additional cost for all PlayStation®Plus membership levels, available for download via PlayStation™Store from 7/3 to 3/4 .

Games of the month (Essential – Extra – Premium)

Battlefield™ 2042 for PS4™ / PS5™: is the latest installment of the first person shooter belonging to the iconic Battlefield™ saga. In a world transformed by disorder, the player must adapt and survive with the help of his squad and a cutting-edge arsenal on ever-changing battlefields. In turn, the player will be able to enjoy the new season: “Last Hour”, where they will be able to assemble their patrol to dominate the arid battlefield of South Africa, ideal for close-range mayhem.

Minecraft Dungeons for PS4™: is an action adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe. In this installment, players will be able to face the dungeons alone or with up to 3 other friends in highly varied levels full of action and full of treasures. In Minecraft Dungeons the player will live an epic adventure whose mission will be to save the villagers and finish off the evil Archimaldean.

Code Vein for PS4™: is an RPG title that will immerse the player in a story driven connected dungeon experience, in which the player will embark as a team on a journey to the end of hell to unlock their past and escape their nightmare living. The player will be able to create his own character and choose his partner as he ventures into a world of destruction, subjugated by the Lost.

Exclusive PlayStation®Plus packs (Essential – Extra – Premium)

PlayStation®Plus offers users the possibility of obtaining exclusive content packs, skins and items through the PlayStation™Store and at no additional cost for free games such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League, Fall Guys or Fortnite, among others. The following exclusive packs stand out:

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 – Combat Pack (Crimson Path)

Apex Legends™: PlayStation®Plus Game Pack

Brawlhalla – Bonus Pack 8

Overwatch 2: Winter Bonus Pack

Fortnite – Blue Phoenix Pack

Fall Guys: Space Cat Pack

Rocket League® – PlayStation®Plus Bundle

subscription levels

The user can choose the PlayStation®Plus plan that best suits him through the purchase options offered by the PlayStation™Store, adding funds to his wallet online using a credit card or through the secure purchase of the PlayStation® Gift cards at regular stores with which to top up funds in your digital wallet.