PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for April 2023

Another month of the year slipped through our fingers like water again because it is time to prepare for all the titles that will reach consoles during the month of April 2023Beginning with the free games that Sony has for users of all subscription levels of playstation plus.

The month of March was all good for PlayStation Plus Essential users since as free games they received Battlefield 2042, minecraft dungeon and the acclaimed codevein and not to mention for those who have an Extra or Deluxe account because they got a new title library pretty cool. But now the time has come to look back at what will be the April video games, starting with the good news that one of them is coming to the platform as a day one premiere.

As you can see it’s about Meet Your Maker for PS5 and PS4a title that had already been announced days ago by Sony but now confirms its arrival as a new release and as part of the free games for PlayStation Plus during the month of April 2023. Added to this Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron, also in its versions for PS4 and PS5. The three titles will be available from April 4 and can be downloaded for free until May 2.

This is how April starts for Essentaial, Extra and Deluxe users, and it will only remain to be seen in a couple of weeks or so what will be the titles that will be integrated into the catalog of the last two subscription levels that is getting better and better.

What do you think of the free games with PlayStation Plus for April 2023?

