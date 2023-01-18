PlayStation Store revealed which were the best-selling video games during 2022 – Call of Duty, FIFA 23, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok and more

PlayStation shared the data from the rankings of the video games with the most sales during 2022 in all its stores. More info, here!

Less than a month from the start of 2023, sony posted some rankings to position the deliveries that achieved the highest numbers of sales throughout the 2022 in PS4, PS5, VR Games Y the Free to play. Although there were great titles in competition, only one can be on top. Which video game do you think were the most chosen by the public?

Before we begin, it should be noted that sony established through PS Blog to two regions as the main reference: US/Canada and Europe. Now, our path begins with Playstation 4. In the fourth console store sony the big winners were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Americas) Y FIFA 23 (Europe)with the curiosity that Grand Theft Auto V was the second in both stores despite being a delivery of 2013.

by the side of playstation 5most users again chose to CoD and FIFA 23 among your favourites. But the difference comes in the posts that follow, God of War Ragnarok climbed to second place in US/Canada and was third in Europewhich reflected the great success of the delivery of Santa Monica Studio already in just 2 months (it was released in november) secured podium finishes in two regions.

In addition, the great rival of God of War: Ragnarok in 2022the GOTY Elden Ringended the year in position #4 within the two referenced regions for PS5under the NBA 2K23. To give some context, let’s remember that the title of FromSoftware owns its community mainly in pc. Nevertheless, GoW is exclusive of PlayStationa fact that benefits the figures of the game of Kratos on this list.

Among the experiences related to the virtual reality we find ourselves with similar decisions both in US/Canada as in the Old continent. The Top 4 of these stores agreed to place Beat Saber as number 1, followed by Job Simulator, Superhot VR and Creed: Rise to Glory. The reception of Beat Saber by the fans brought to sony to confirm to this title as part of the deliveries that will be adapted for PSVR2the new version of the device with VR from the Japanese company.

The last thing to review are the titles free or Free to play. Here sony unified the preferences of PS4 and PS5 Y Fall Guys is the one who dominates America and Europe. Your escorts? Fortnite and CoD: Warzone/Warzone 2.0. On the other hand, newcomer videogames like Multiversus and Overwatch 2 they finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Either way, these are the Top 10 and Top 20 of deliveries with the most sales in 2022 within PS4, PS5, VR and F2P. On the right hand side you will have the list of US/Canada and on the left to Europe:

playstation 5 – top 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II // FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarok // Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 // God of War: Ragnarok Elden Ring // Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 // Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V // Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 23 // Cyberpunk 2077 Horizon Forbidden West // Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 // LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Dying Light 2 // Dying Light 2 MLB The Show 22 // Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyberpunk 2077 // Among Us LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga // NBA 2K23 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales // F1 22 NBA 2K22 // It Takes Two WWE 2K22 // Stray Gotham Knights // FIFA 22 Sifu // Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order // Sifu Stray // FAR CRY 6

top 20 of Playstation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II // FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V // Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft // Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Elden Ring // Minecraft NBA 2K23 // FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 // Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 // Among Us Madden NFL 23 // The Last of Us Part II God of War Ragnarok // Elden Ring FIFA 23 // The Forest MLB The Show 22 // Need for Speed ​​Heat The Last of Us Part II // The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Horizon Forbidden West // The Crew 2 Batman: Arkham Knight // NBA 2K22 Gang Beasts // God of War Ragnarok Need for Speed ​​Heat // A Way Out WWE 2K22 // Gang Beasts Dying Light 2 // F1 22 Among Us // Gran Turismo 7 The Forest // Horizon Forbidden West

Top 10 in Virtual Reality Games (VR Games)

Beat Saber // Beat Saber Job Simulator // Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR // SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory // Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR // Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission // Swordsman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality // Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality GORN // Batman: Arkham VR Batman: Arkham VR // Arizona Sunshine The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners // Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free to Play Games – Top 10

Fall Guys // Fall Guys Fortnite // Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 // Fortnite MultiVersus // MultiVersus Overwatch 2 // Overwatch 2 Apex Legends // Rocket League Rocket League // eFootball 2023 PUBG // Apex Legends Rec Room // Rumbleverse Rumbleverse // Rec Room

And to you Were you surprised by any video game from the lists presented by sony?

