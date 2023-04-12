PlayStation: The most downloaded games of March

Sony revealed the most downloaded free and paid games on PlayStation 4 and 5 during the month of March from the store.

Sony revealed the most downloaded titles of PS Store on different platforms during March, from PS4 to PS VR2 and free games. Next, we will examine the top 10 of the most popular games on each platform.

playstation 5 games

On PS5, Resident Evil 4, FIFA 23, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order led the way. Resident Evil 4, an enhanced version of the original game, has become one of the most popular games in the franchise. FIFA 23 continues to be popular as well, with its FUT community celebrating its anniversary. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most exciting games based on the Star Wars franchise, also remained in the top 3 downloads.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 FIFA 23 STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER GRAND THEFT AUTO V RESIDENT EVIL 3 HOGWARTS LEGACY CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II F1 22 NBA 2K23 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

PlayStation 4 GAMES

On PS4, Resident Evil 4 continues to be the most downloaded game, while Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V have also proven to be very popular. Sports games like FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 also remain on the most downloaded list.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 FIFA 23 MINECRAFT F1 22 STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER OUTLAST 2 GRAND THEFT AUTO V CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED CUPHEAD NBA 2K23

PS VR GAMES

In the world of PS VR games, Beat Saber, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Sniper Elite VR were the most popular games. Beat Saber, a music and rhythm game, has been a favorite of the VR community since its release. Astro Bot Rescue Mission, a 3D platform game, has also been very popular among PS VR users. Sniper Elite VR, a sniper game where players can experience full immersion in the world of warfare, was also heavily downloaded.

BEAT KNOW ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION SNIPER ELITE VR SUPERHOT VR THE WALKING DEAD ONSLAUGHT ARIZONA SUNSHINE PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS BATMAN: ARKHAM VR UNTIL DAWN: RUSH OF BLOOD MARVEL’S IRON MAN VR

PS VR2 GAMES

On PS VR2, Pavlov and The Dark Pictures: Switchback led the way. Pavlov is a very popular first-person shooter game that has been compared to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Dark Pictures: Switchback, a psychological horror game in which players must make important decisions that will affect the course of the game, has also been very popular among VR users.

PAVLOV THE DARK PICTURES: SWITCHBACK ROCK DRUMS HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN VR KAYAKING: MIRAGE STAR WARS: TALES FROM THE GALAXY’S EDGE THE WALKING DEAD: SAINTS & SINNERS – CHAPTER 2: RETRIBUTION JOB SIMULATOR SYNTH RIDERS SWORDSMAN VR

F2P GAMES

As for F2P (free to play) games, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite topped the list of the most downloaded games in March. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a first-person shooter that takes place in a battle royale world, has been very popular since its release in 2020. Fortnite, a battle royale game that has been a hit since its release in 2017, it is still very popular among PS users.