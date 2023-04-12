PlayStation: The most downloaded games of March

Admin 4 hours ago CS GO Leave a comment 38 Views

Sony revealed the most downloaded free and paid games on PlayStation 4 and 5 during the month of March from the store.

Sony revealed the most downloaded titles of PS Store on different platforms during March, from PS4 to PS VR2 and free games. Next, we will examine the top 10 of the most popular games on each platform.

Read also: They cancel the development of Alice: Asylum thanks to EA

playstation 5 games

On PS5, Resident Evil 4, FIFA 23, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order led the way. Resident Evil 4, an enhanced version of the original game, has become one of the most popular games in the franchise. FIFA 23 continues to be popular as well, with its FUT community celebrating its anniversary. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most exciting games based on the Star Wars franchise, also remained in the top 3 downloads.

RESIDENT EVIL 4
FIFA 23
STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
RESIDENT EVIL 3
HOGWARTS LEGACY
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II
F1 22
NBA 2K23
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

PlayStation 4 GAMES

On PS4, Resident Evil 4 continues to be the most downloaded game, while Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V have also proven to be very popular. Sports games like FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 also remain on the most downloaded list.

RESIDENT EVIL 4
FIFA 23
MINECRAFT
F1 22
STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER
OUTLAST 2
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED
CUPHEAD
NBA 2K23

PS VR GAMES

In the world of PS VR games, Beat Saber, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Sniper Elite VR were the most popular games. Beat Saber, a music and rhythm game, has been a favorite of the VR community since its release. Astro Bot Rescue Mission, a 3D platform game, has also been very popular among PS VR users. Sniper Elite VR, a sniper game where players can experience full immersion in the world of warfare, was also heavily downloaded.

BEAT KNOW
ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION
SNIPER ELITE VR
SUPERHOT VR
THE WALKING DEAD ONSLAUGHT
ARIZONA SUNSHINE
PLAYSTATION VR WORLDS
BATMAN: ARKHAM VR
UNTIL DAWN: RUSH OF BLOOD
MARVEL’S IRON MAN VR

PS VR2 GAMES

On PS VR2, Pavlov and The Dark Pictures: Switchback led the way. Pavlov is a very popular first-person shooter game that has been compared to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Dark Pictures: Switchback, a psychological horror game in which players must make important decisions that will affect the course of the game, has also been very popular among VR users.

PAVLOV
THE DARK PICTURES: SWITCHBACK
ROCK DRUMS
HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN
VR KAYAKING: MIRAGE
STAR WARS: TALES FROM THE GALAXY’S EDGE
THE WALKING DEAD: SAINTS & SINNERS – CHAPTER 2: RETRIBUTION
JOB SIMULATOR
SYNTH RIDERS
SWORDSMAN VR

F2P GAMES

As for F2P (free to play) games, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite topped the list of the most downloaded games in March. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a first-person shooter that takes place in a battle royale world, has been very popular since its release in 2020. Fortnite, a battle royale game that has been a hit since its release in 2017, it is still very popular among PS users.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Esport in Chaco: they seek initiatives from more clubs in electronic sports

In an exclusive interview with Diario TAG, matias miropresident of the EW gaming Club, reflected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved