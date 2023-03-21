Plot, cast, release date and everything else we know

Kenneth Branagh looks set to continue his love affair with the world of Agatha Christie this year, pending the release of A Haunt in VeniceBranagh’s third adaptation of Christie’s Poirot detective novels.

Christie’s most famous crime-solving creation has been featured on TV and film by a host of world-famous actors over the years, including stars of Home Hugh Laurie, Alfred Molina and Albert Finney, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 1974 version of Murder on the Orient Express. However, the most successful portrayal was that of David Suchet, who first took on the role for British TV channel ITV in 1989 and was so successful with audiences that he went on to play the role for the next quarter of a century, only retiring. in 2013 after filming 13 series and 70 episodes based on the works of Christie, alongside luminaries of stage and screen as two-time Olivier Award winner and Harry Potter star Zöe Wanamaker, James D’Arcy (atlas cloud, Dunkirk) and Alexander Siddig (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, kingdom of heaven).

However, Branagh’s sheer enthusiasm for the role, combined with his directorial vision, may well surpass all of his successors – and it’s not just critics, but audiences as well who seem to agree with his version of Murder on the Orient Express and last year Death on the Nile both earning substantial returns at the box office.

So what can we expect from Branagh’s third appearance in the role? Here’s the summary.

A Haunting in Venice: The Plot

whereas in Murder on the Orient ExpressPoirot struggled to solve the mystery of a locked room, and in Death on the Nile saw the diminutive Belgian inspector face a shootout and the theft of an expensive necklace. In A Haunt in VenicePoirot trades events in Egypt for something just as malevolent, but downright terrifying – a murder that takes place after the Inspector attends a séance.

The film will be based on the 1969 novel by Christie. Halloween partyand while it remains unclear how far the adaptation will depart from the source material, it seems likely that, as with the previous television adaptation of the story for ITV, the action will be transplanted from the 1960s to the 1930s.

A Curse in Venice: The Cast

Reprising his role as Hercule Poirot is Branagh. Branagh has worked almost exclusively in recent years as a director, but continues to act. In addition to his work as Poirot, Branagh has voiced alongside William Shatner and dragon house star Olivia Cooke in last year’s animated comedy Heart of Fire and will appear in July in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic about the inventor of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer.

Also starring is Kyle Allen. Allen’s career began with his lead role in Hulu’s cult-critical TV drama The way, in which he played the devout teenage son of two “Meyerism” adherents. Before long, Allen transitioned into film, with well-received performances in science fiction comedy. The Little Perfect Things Map (2021) and a small role in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed 2021 remake. west side history. Last year, she co-starred with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe in The greatest beer race of all timeand in October, he received good reviews for his work alongside Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced in the Hulu romantic comedy rosalina.

French actress Camille Cottin also appears. Cottin may not be a household name to English-speaking audiences, but she has gained a strong reputation as a leading character and actress in French television and film. She first came to Hollywood attention with a small appearance playing a French Resistance fighter in Robert Zemeckis’ war film. Ally (2016) and later alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s epic gucci house (2021). Still, her most prominent appearances have been from 2020 onwards as Hélène in the BBC’s long-running spy thriller drama. killing eve.

Also appearing is Michelle Yeoh, whose profile is at an all-time high. his Oscar success for his work on Everything everywhere at once; Kelly Reilly (yellowstone, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows); saturday night live former student Tina Fey (Only murders in the building, wine country); and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of grey), who collaborated with Branagh two years ago on Branagh’s Oscar-winning film set during the Northern Ireland Troubles, belfast.

production in A Haunt in Venice began in late October at Pinewood Studios outside London and also on location in Venice. Like Branagh’s first two Poirot films, it features a screenplay by Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green. A Haunt in Venice will be released in theaters in the US and UK on September 15th.