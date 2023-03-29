Plot, cast, release date and everything else we know

With the Spider-Verse expanding exponentially like the multiverse, we’re here to witness yet another addition to the ever-growing list. So yes, our own Spider-Man has a new superhuman friend who’s like he joins his cinematic universe, but it’s not a man. That’s right, a new female-led superhero movie, which is sorely lacking in today’s era in both the DCEU and MCU, is officially coming. And the fateful heroine chosen is none other than, ready or not, here she comes, madame web.

At this point, everyone, even those who aren’t comic book enthusiasts, knows or has at least heard the name Spider-Man, mostly because the character has been famously portrayed throughout the 21st century – three times separately, once collectively, nostalgically. . , and epically in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the same certainly cannot be said for Madame Web. Then again, that must have been one of the main reasons she chose to lead a film in the first place: to create an original that everyone has been asking for, especially amidst the remake trends in recent years, with very few hitting the right chord. . The development of madame web started about four years ago, so many updates have come since then, each one exciting.

FURNITURE B VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH THE CONTENT

Madame Web: The Plot

Wonder

As the first female solo film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web comes with material that is fascinating to be developed into a film. Not only is she capable of clairvoyance, or ESP, but she’s also psychic – nothing like the regular, physically-enhanced heroes we’re used to seeing, which makes her story all the more compelling to immerse yourself in. Unfortunately, there’s not much to reveal about madame webIn addition, the plot will serve as an origin story for the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see inside the world of spiders.

Several previews of the film’s July 2022 shooting session suggest that madame web likely won’t be following her comic as closely, as it’s been reported that an actress in her 30s is playing the supposedly blind elderly titular character, who goes by the alias Cassandra Webb and is strapped to a life support system in spider web shape. . Set photos indicate that the film is set in New York City in the 2000s, where billboards for Beyoncé’s debut album and ads for the new 3G speed prevail, and the actress actively moving around. However, in the end, regardless of how the story unfolds, fans can’t help but look forward to madame web having connections to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. After all, it is feasible and the schedules coincide.

Related: How Sony’s Madame Web Can Change the Spider-Verse

Madame Web: The Cast

20th Century Fox/HBO

Ambiguous plot aside, the cast of madame web has fans buzzing all over the internet. The aforementioned actress chosen to play the lead, aka Madame Web herself, is Dakota Johnson. However, which version of the clairvoyant heroine Johnson will play remains undetermined. From the images that are circulating, she looks like Julia Carpenter, unmistakably dressed in the character’s signature long red coat. However, on the other hand, Julia is allegedly enacted by Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, which may be true given that the young actress sported strawberry blonde hair on set, a striking resemblance to Julia’s hair. Talk about an intriguing case of identity overlap, right?

Related: Which version of Madame Web will Dakota Johnson be playing?

Starring alongside Johnson and Sweeney is a fabulous lineup of actors, although their roles are still draped in a metaphorical web, leading to a slew of speculation from fans. Ghostbusters: Life After Deathby Celeste O’Connor and rosalinaIsabella Merced is expected to appear as Mattie Franklin, the subsequent Spider-Woman, and Anya Corazon, the eventual Spider-Girl, respectively. Emma Roberts, who shared that she won’t have supernatural powers in the film, is set to play the role of Mary Parker, Peter Parker’s mother. It is speculated that joining the Parker family is Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Peter’s uncle. Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet are cast in undisclosed roles.

After being pushed back twice, madame web it is now slated for a US theatrical release on February 16, 2024.

Everything else we know

Wonder

You’ll be happy to hear that Sony has hired a group of seasoned filmmakers for its first female-led cinematic play. SJ Clarkson, who has successfully directed a few episodes of the Marvel TV series such as The Defenders It is Jessica Joneslegitimately hold the position of director of madame web. Meanwhile, the script is entrusted to the writing duo who already wrote a fellow SSU, morbiusMatt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Furthermore, the film is produced under the supervision of Columbia Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures. And, as mentioned earlier, filming was mostly done in the public areas of Boston, Massachusetts, and New York; started in July 2022 and ended in mid-January 2023.

Not that there’s anything wrong with male-led superhero movies, but really, everyone can get out of the loop once in a while. Correspondingly, the starry madame web seems prepared to offer a new type of entertainment to everyone. And though its release is about a year away, there’s always other SSU content or the rich collection of Spider-Man adaptations to feast on in the meantime.