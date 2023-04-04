Plot, cast, release date and everything else we know

Jentry Chau vs Underworld is Ali Wong’s newest show with Netflix. But instead of being a stand-up comedy special or adult sitcom, this show will be an animated series focusing on supernatural monsters. In the cartoon, Wong plays a Chinese-American teenager battling otherworldly monsters to keep her friends and herself safe. Wong has already dabbled in the animation realm with roles in Tuca & Bertie It is BoJack Horseman. As they fight with magic against demons and vampires, it will be hard to say no to this children’s show.

With an all-Asian-American cast, this show is sure to stay true to some of its best legends. As Jentry Chau struggles to fight high school and the demons of another realm, she will have to learn to balance her teenage life while struggling to control her emerging superpowers. Ali Wong will voice Jentry Chau as she immerses herself in a world filled with evil monsters. The cast is also filled with delights like Lucy Liu, Sheng Wang, and Woosung Kim, who play hilarious roles to support this teen demon hunter. With Ali Wong at the helm, Jentry Chau against the underworld is sure to be a wild ride through hell and high school.

Jentry Chau Vs Underworld: The Plot

Amazon Studios

It might be oversimplifying to say that this is another ‘hero versus devil’ story. Jentry Chau vs Underworld will certainly take on that dynamic, but it will also include stories that every teen has known since middle school. Also, Jentry Chau’s powers won’t be something that comes easily to her. According to the show’s description, these are abilities she’s tried to repress her entire life, but the magic just runs in her blood. To make matters worse, all the monsters in the underworld are coming after her, and she soon discovers that a demon king is hunting her for the powers she is so desperate to hide.

Fortunately, she doesn’t have to face this threat alone. While being a Texas-born Chinese-American might not be the easiest life to adapt to, Jentry still has her family and a friendly monster or two to adapt to. Luckily, her great-aunt is a weapons expert she’s willing to help. And she also has some advice from a millennial Jiangshi, otherwise known as a Chinese bouncing vampire.

Related: Best forgotten ’90s cartoons, ranked

With a big cultural influence from the cast and crew, we’re sure to see a lot more than just a bouncing Chinese vampire. You can probably bet the audience will enjoy watching Jentry fight some Oni, Mogwai or even a Manananggal. As she faces the rise of her powers, she’ll have to dig deep into her character to save herself and her friends. She might be coy about her magical powers, but over the course of the show, you can bet she’ll learn that her heritage is nothing to be ashamed of. Let’s see some awesome supernatural occurrences of this demon fighter.

Jentry Chau Vs Underworld: The Cast

Netflix

Something great always happens whenever you put so many comedians together on one show. The series might be worth watching for the cast alone. Ali Wong, who leads the cast and executive produces, is known for her stand-up comedy and performances on shows like Always be mine Maybe. She was also in Birds of prey with Margot Robbie. As far as the animated series goes, she voiced Bertie on the seriously underrated show. Tuca & Bertie. She also did voices in BoJack Horseman It is Big mouth.

Related: The best stand-up specials on HBO Max

The show will be helmed by first showrunner Echo Wu. She may be new to the scene, but her senior thesis short film has more laurels than laurel leaves. Plus, she’s been working with some heavy hitters. Lucy Liu is famous for everything from Kill Bill Vol. 1 to appear recently in Shazam! Gods Fury. Sheng Wang is a standout comedian. Jimmy O. Yang graced the red carpet multiple times for crazy rich asians It is The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He also appeared in drinking history, Space Forceand the Beavis and Butt Head redo.

The show is also graced by Bowen Yang from Saturday night live and Lori Tan Chinn, who voiced Auntie Chen in turning red and shared the stage with Yang in Awkwafina is Queens’ Daughter-in-law. And last but not least, the show adds K-pop star Woosung Kim into its mix. He is best known for his flamboyant videos and K-pop style. He plays guitar for the Korean band The Rose.

Amazon Studios

Right now, Jentry Chau vs Underworld has no set release date.