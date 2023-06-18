P!nk at Werchter Boutique: The Great Pop Show ★★★★☆

Fun, Hits, Humor: At Werchter Boutique, P! nk painted pink on his status as the biggest rock star among pop stars.

elmo le wan

‘You can call me irrelevant, unimportant’snapped up alecia beth moore at a given moment. Although her Beckham Mohawk is demoted, the American global star proved why she was specially asked to provide a tasteful apotheosis to Werchter Boutique 2023.

P! Enke emerged from a pair of lip syncs just below the edge of the stage before falling down. A normal human would focus on keeping the budding bucky inside, P!nk combines bungee jumping with singing and nina dervall-Good juggling. ‘I’m comin’, so you better get this party started’, was a firm but clear order. And when white Pennsylvanians ask, they listen.

P!nk was the only one to lift the relaxed mood of visitors to the Werchter boutique, where we suspected on day one that a third of the 70,000 visitors consisted of live but mainly lifeless dolls. It helped :P! Her compelling approach with a succession of NK classics. ‘Raise Your Glass’, ‘Who Knew’, ‘Just Like a Pill’, ‘Try’ and then another promoted version of ‘What About Us’. Aim immediately for ecstasy and hold that feeling for half an hour: The idea was good, the execution excellent.



ask anyone about the most important pop stars of the moment and Beyoncé, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Definitely said. But let’s not underestimate P!nk’s craft. She put on a pop show like a circus act in every way At the top While she steps on her own the same way she goes unwashed for a bag of ketchup chips at the convenience store.

After all, P! Everything looks smooth for NK. During ‘Turbulence’ she hangs from a stretcher and at the same time stars from heaven sing. accompanying yourself on piano for a cover of “Make You Feel My Love” (which, depending on your tastes, you Bob Dylan so yes adele Kent) she also attempted to find her way into the back rooms of Mana, though soon after she arrived to sing like a banging mash-up of ‘Just Give Me a Reason’, ‘Fuckin’ Perfect’ and ‘Just Like’ . Fire’ and Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker.”

During the first half of their set, P!nk kept up a devastating pace. “I Wish I’d Wrote ‘Baby Shark'” was his funniest song until then, although he also sang “Cover Me in Sunshine” – a duet with his 12-year-old daughter. willow sage heart – Pay more attention to emotional moments and spontaneous interactions with the audience.

She talked about weed lollipops in Amsterdam, unintentionally showing off a lot of her behind (Was that a lot of ass? Forgive me’), displayed a rainbow flag and switched on flip-flops thrown onto the stage from the audience (“The best gift I ever received. Except for the birth of my children.”). P! NK was comfortable and enthusiastic along the entire line.



Also with the musical rest (‘Kids in Love’, ‘When I Get There’, Sade cover ‘No Ordinary Love’), P!nk sounded like a marathon runner who took the wrong dose and then finished To start the countdown. As a result, you felt the waning attention of the public, but it did not occur to him to completely lose the grip on his fans. ‘Irrelevant’ was a power surge that came at the right time, the upbeat ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ is proof that P! NK still has hits lined up in 2023.

With the closing song ‘So What’ – she flew about five meters above the audience above the meadow – P! NK took ‘acting from above’ very literally, but she never became a blur. P! NK seals the Werchter Boutique with a grand pop show. She knows how to attract attention and, above all, how to keep it. And that is only given to a few at his level.