(00:00:00) Antena 1 Noticias Good morning Tesla has announced plans to build a battery factory in Shanghai, China, which will be capable of producing ten thousand mega PECs per year.

(00:00:17) A Mega PEC is a battery that provides power storage and support, helping to stabilize the grid and prevent outages.

(00:00:25) The gentleman of Tesla Elon Mothers who wrote that the factory will complement the production of the company’s mega factory in exchange law in the US state of California.

(00:00:34) Construction of the factory will begin in the third quarter of this year, while production is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, according to Chinese state media reports, ten thousand Mega PEC units per year, which is equivalent to approximately forty gigawatt hours of energy storage.

(00:00:55) The new factory in Shanghai uses for China’s battery supply chain to increase production.

(00:01:01) The price of battery products is also expected to drop as production increases, which will help meet global energy demands.

(00:01:09) In addition, Tesla operates a Say Factory in Shanghai, capable of producing twenty-two thousand units of automobiles.

(00:01:19) The project of mothers that ends up helping China to consolidate itself even more as a highlight at the top of the global energy supply and storage chain, say analysts.

(00:01:30) Furthermore, it goes against the grain of the policy adopted by the current US president, Democrat John Baird.

(00:01:39) More highlights from international agencies Podcast Antena 1 News the alleged leak of top secret American documents.

(00:01:47) It is a very serious risk to the national security of the United States, the Pentagon declared on Monday.

(00:01:53) The leak, which is being investigated by the Department of Justice, includes secret intelligence assessments and reports affecting Ukraine and Russia, and analyzes by US allies.

(00:02:07) Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Defense Minister and Avi Gala will remain in office due to the escalating security crisis in the country.

(00:02:17) The announcement reversed the decision to dismiss him from the post.

(00:02:20) Netanyahu said the two had resolved their differences over the minister’s request that the government halt a judicial reform plan.

(00:02:29) The prime minister also promised to restore security in the country.

(00:02:34) President of the former Soviet republic of Moldova, he called on the population to gather in a large outdoor assembly next month, to reinforce his project of a closer integration with Europe.

(00:02:46) The country, located between Ukraine and Romania, was directly affected by the Russian War from Ukrainian territory.

(00:02:54) As a result, it has received Western funding since Maia Sandu took office in 2021. A group of masked demonstrators attacked a police vehicle on Monday with Molotov cocktails and other objects, in a protest against to the Good Friday peace agreement in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, the day before the U.S. President’s visit to Belfast.

(00:03:19) According to local police, the crowd dispersed shortly afterwards.

(00:03:23) Nobody was hurt.

(00:03:25) One more duel, but that a test launch of SpaceX’s rocket be chip and Super Reeve booster was postponed and will no longer be carried out this week, said the executive president of the space company.

(00:03:38) The rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX Democratic’s South Texas base station in the first launch of the 120-meter-high Chip Seat rocket system.

(00:03:51) The technology is a totally reusable transport system, created to transport astronauts and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars And besides, I’m João Carlos Santana and you’re listening Podcast Antena 1 Noticias now with the highlights of radios around the world starting With information from Fox News, from the United States, the bodies of the percussionist of the American band Lotus Choque Moraes, forty-seven years old, and his son Charles, twenty, were removed from Lake Biwa, in Arkansas, after twenty-four days of searches, local authorities informed, Fox reported on Monday.

(00:04:30) Gabi Nety, from the sheriff of Bento County, sympathized with the real estate shock family over the weekend and said he was grateful to be able to help close the case.

(00:04:41) Father and son went kayaking on the lake on March 16th, but did not return.

(00:04:47) But Fox New York standout Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she has joined Emma Roberts and the cast of America Narrated the Story for the show’s twelfth season.

(00:04:58) The forty-two-year-old actress shared her thoughts on participating in the series on Instagram on Monday.

(00:05:04) The show’s co-creator said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that he is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and the entire team is excited to welcome her.

(00:05:19) In the CIB family it refers to Toronto.

(00:05:23) The animated film Super Mario Prosa grossed two hundred and four million and six hundred thousand dollars in its first five days in more than four thousand and three hundred North American cinemas, including one hundred and forty six million and four hundred thousand over the weekend, according to Universal estimates.

(00:05:41) With international earnings estimated at one hundred and seventy-three million dollars, out of a global total of three hundred and seventy-seven million, Mario broke the records of adaptations and videogames, surpassing the two hundred and ten million of Warcraft and animation films like Frozen, in two, which grossed three hundred and fifty-eight million dollars.

(00:06:02) The production also debuted at the top of the Brazilian and BBC London box office.

(00:06:08) The British broadcaster followed all the repercussions after the news of the death of guitarist Lácio Holanda, from the group ABBA.

(00:06:15) The musician died at the age of seventy last Friday, after a battle with cancer, the band said on Monday.

(00:06:23) In addition to ABBA’s tribute, family members and friends also published statements dedicated to the musician, who, as a guitarist or producer, was credited in more than six thousand and three hundred songs performed by him or other artists.

(00:06:37) In addition to ABBA, Hollander released seven solo albums, directed theater shows and was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and the Union of Swedish Musicians.

(00:06:48) Follow our Podcasts on Antena 1 with br This was the summary of the news that aired today on Antena 1.

