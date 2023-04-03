Points for and against the metaverse for technology companies

He metaverse It has been the great promise on the horizon of the technology sector for a couple of years, but after this time there are already those who doubt if what was called to be the new generation of the Internet is actually an oasis or a mirage.

To measure the state of mind of companies about the metaverse, the KPMG consultancy has carried out a survey of 767 large companies (more than 250 million dollars a year in turnover) from the technology, telecommunications and entertainment sectors from 13 different countries.

Among its main conclusions, the consultant highlights that the metaverse is a difficult puzzle to solve. Most companies find it difficult to find their gap halfway between worrying about avoiding situations like Meta’s and ignoring a technology that could be decisive in the future.

“For technology and telecommunications companies, the classic investment dilemma: where and how much to invest, to avoid being surprised by a pioneer in the metaverse, but also to minimize the possibility of investing funds in projects that turn out to be redundant, “says the research.

Points in favor of the metaverse

Most companies have invested or are investing in the metaverse. According to the survey, only 27% of companies do not have dedicated funds to projects related to this immersive technology.

These investments are mainly explained by the companies’ forecasts for the future, which at the end of 2022, when the survey was carried out, were still generally optimistic.

61% of CEOs of big tech and telcos believe the metaverse can drive revenue and profit for their company in the future. A similar percentage, 55% believe that it has the potential to reduce operating expenses as transactions move from physical to virtual.

Among the rest of the reasons for turning to this technology is also the fact that 45% believe that it can improve customer satisfaction through interactive experiences and that 47% think that the metaverse can help them to be seen as pioneers in a new technology.

Of all the tools related to the metaverse, augmented reality is the one that most convinces companies in the sector, since 57% already use it and 40% plan to do so in the future. Virtual and mixed reality, decentralized platforms, and virtual environments such as digital twins also have generally positive acceptance.

Companies are already separating the wheat from the chaff in the metaverse, since their executives mostly rule out using technologies such as Blockchain (48% say they have no plans to use it), cryptocurrencies (52%) or NFTs (53%).

This context leads 64% of those surveyed to affirm that their company will carry out professional meetings in the metaverse in the next decade in an immersive environment through avatars, one of the biggest promises of Meta in its latest events.

Data against the metaverse

Although companies invest in the metaverse, the truth is that this technology is far from among the priorities of their strategies. 70% of the companies surveyed only dedicate less than 5% of their IT budget to projects related to the metaverse.

This distrust of investment can be explained for several reasons, but the main one is that corporate leaders still do not see the metaverse as a profitable source of income but rather as an expense.

“Most of the executives who participated in our survey consider that the metaverse is several years away from becoming a thriving business ecosystem,” as highlighted by the research by the American consultancy.

According to 40% of respondents, there is a lack of success stories that demonstrate ROI in the metaverse. Nearly 50% of the participants say their companies are “watching and waiting” or assessing long-term business value before making major investments.

Many executives remain skeptical about the viability of the metaverse, with 27% saying it is “an unattainable pipe dream” and 20% describing it as “a fad that will never live up to the hype it generates.”

This is a vision that seems to be shared by large companies in the sector that in recent months have decided to make major cuts in their projects related to the metaverse, as is the case with Disney and the Chinese Tencent, developer of League of Legends, who have fired dozens of employees for it.