Pokémon, Ash Ketchum ends his journey 25 years later

The franchise from the Game Freak company and Nintendo would become a true social milestone, so much so that it is difficult to describe the nineties without mentioning it.

From the hand of the successful game came the animation in 1997, which gave new life to the little pocket monsters, the children of that time would meet Ash and his inseparable friend Pikachu, along with them Brock and Misty who would travel the world meeting and catching all the Pokémon which were only 150, at that time.

More than 1,008 different Pokémon, different video games, thousands of promotional products, dozens of movies and hundreds of episodes later, the animated series announced that it will end its protagonist, Ash. However, it will not be a conventional ending, on the contrary, the series produced by Nintendo will fire its characters in style.

“Pokémon: Aim to be a Pokémon Master” (Pokémon: Becoming a Pokémon Master) is the last saga of the franchise with Ash and Pikachu as protagonists, which will be a collection of specials that will be released weekly (started from January 13 of this year). In them we will see the path of Ash now that he has been crowned the world champion of the Pokémon League, so we will see again some of the most important friends that the protagonist has made throughout these 25 years.

As reported by Famitsu, a Japanese medium specialized in video games and anime, the final chapters of Pokémon will be broadcast in Japan during the next few weeks of this 2023, and indicated that the penultimate episode will be broadcast on February 20, in which a competition will be seen between Ash and Misty where both trainers must catch a wild Clauncher.

Then, on February 27, the final episode will be broadcast where Ash and Pikachu will meet Brock and Misty in the middle of an adventure where the protagonist will have to rescue one of his friends after being kidnapped by a wild Hatterene.

Finally, the Japanese press confirmed that the opening song for the final three episodes will be changed to a new version of the original theme that was used as the opening of the anime in 1997.

This is how we took on the task of reviewing some of the most important moments of one of the most important animated franchises of all time.

Launch of the first video games (1996)

The first generation of Pokémon video games for the extinct Game Boy portable console was released in Japan, then brought to America, becoming a true sales success around the planet.

The Arrival of the Anime (1997)

The animated series of Pokémon would arrive a year later, it did not take long for it to become one of the favorites of the children’s public of the time, together with it all kinds of merchandise would arrive, such as toys, shirts, stuffed animals, etc. Pokémon was for many years the main Nintendo franchise, surpassing even Mario himself.

The Next Step: The First Movie (1998)

“Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back” is released in all theaters and becomes a true milestone in a time when Anime movies did not have a massive diffusion. According to the synopsis: a group of scientists have been working in a secret laboratory, trying to create the strongest Pokémon in existence. To do this, they have taken DNA from a fossilized hair sample of the legendary Pokémon Mew, using the elusive creature’s genetic code to create Mewtwo through bioengineering. Unaware of the power of his creation, his scientists and laboratories are destroyed by Mewtwo when he awakens. Angry with his creators, Mewtwo swears revenge on the world.

Release of the second generation of Pokémon (1999)

Fans of the franchise are impressed when the Second Generation of Pokemons is released, which was released on November 21, 1999 in Japan and became popular at high speed as it included revolutionary new features such as: 100 new creatures for the happiness of collectors ; adds the evolution for happiness and for exchange with equipped item, new MO: waterfall and whirlwind, just to mention a few. This generation, which takes place in the Johto and Kanto regions, is also known as metal because it refers to the Pokémon Gold, Silver and Pokémon Crystal video game saga for the Game Boy Color console, in each of the languages ​​in which it was developed. ; also refers to Nintendo 64’s Pokémon Stadium 2.

Release of Pokémon Go (2016)

Pokémon reaches mobile devices with its Pokémon Go game on July 6, 2016. This game consists of capturing creatures using the location system of cell phones, providing a real-time experience. Throughout the world, age was not limiting to enjoy this experience. The game consists of searching and capturing characters from the Pokémon saga hidden in real-world locations and fighting with them, which involves physically moving through the streets of the city to progress and is available for iOS and Android. There are currently 824 species of Pokémon represented, including regional forms.

Ash loses the final of the Pokémon tournament (2016)

Before being crowned champion in the anime, Ash knew defeat on multiple occasions, in 2016 the protagonist of the anime was about to win with his Pokémon Greninja, however he would be defeated in the final by coach Alain.

Announce the end of the journeys of Ash and Pikachu (2022)

In December 2022 the world would know that the journey of Ash and Pikachu came to an end 25 years later (although in the anime he is always 10 years old) the protagonist, now world champion, will travel to meet his old friends and make way for the new generation. This announcement was made through the franchise’s social networks, where it was revealed that the new stories in the series will be centered on two new characters that come from the Paldea region, a territory inspired by the geography of Spain and a setting where The plot of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple video games takes place. The end will come this 2023 and the final three episodes would be dedicated to narrating the latest adventure of Ash, Pikachu, Brock and Misty, in order to give way to the new characters that will star in the series.

The adventures of Ash and Pikachu may have come to an end, however this does not mean that the animated series will come to an end, to total oblivion, on the contrary, for the first time the baton will be passed to new characters who will be the new protagonists of this story that has become a true social phenomenon. This new story would begin to develop in April and it would generate the appearance of Liko and Roy, as its new protagonists, whose adventures would initially take place in the territories of the Paldea region. The creators haven’t confirmed yet if Ash will be left out entirely, because there’s a chance he could have guest appearances throughout the plot.