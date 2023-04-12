Pokémon celebrates a week of events and battles in various games

Get ready for a week full of events and battles in Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon Go.

If yours is more on the competitive side, we take the opportunity to remind you that this weekend we will have the European finals of various Pokémon games.

After these lines, we will discover all the information in detail:

scarlet and purple

Take on the strongest and most powerful Pokémon in Paldea with some of the best moves and some not normally found in Paldea in challenging Tera-Raids.

This week, you’ll be able to take on Typhlosion for the first time with the Unbeatable Emblem (Ghost teratype). The hours will be the following:

Where to catch it: teraincursions of black crystals

From Friday, April 14, 2023, at 02:00 (Spanish peninsular time) to Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 01:59 (Spanish peninsular time)

From Friday, April 21, 2023, at 02:00 (Spanish peninsular time), April 23, 2023, at 01:59 (Spanish peninsular time)

Please note that in order to participate in the showdown against Typhlosion, you will need to either complete the events after the end of the game’s main story, or join another Trainer’s 7-star teraid that has already completed them.

To participate in Teraids with other Trainers online, a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required.

Pokemon UNITE

Lapras will be added to the game at 09:00 am on Thursday April 13. He sails to the top of Aeos Island and takes advantage of his ranged abilities, using moves like Bubble Beam and Ice Beam to damage and hinder opponents.

Pokémon GO

This weekend’s Pokémon GO Community Day will be entirely dedicated to the adorable Togetic, the Happiness Pokémon.

When?: This Saturday, April 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Pokémon Europe International Championship 2023 (EUIC)

As we told you yesterday, the Pokémon Europe International Championship 2023 It will take place throughout this weekend and will present us with the best of the best fighting for glory in various games in the saga.

You will find the schedules, commentators, links to official broadcasts and games available in the tournaments here. But if you happen to be in London, then you can head over to the EUIC Pokémon Center pop-up store all weekend long.

The entrance is made with reservation of times and is subject to availability, but you can sign up here.