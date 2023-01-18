Pokémon GO adds new sizes XXS and XXL for Tyranitar and all Pokémon

Not long ago we told you about the implementation of the update of XXS and XXL sizes for some of the Pokémon that are available in Pokémon GO, the title of mobiles. well now Niantic has reported how much Tyranitar like the rest of the Pokémon in the game they also receive these sizes. In other words, from now on we will be able to meet the mythical second generation Pokémon and the rest of the creatures in various sizes all over the world.

All Pokémon already have their sizes XXS and XXL

As Niantic has reported through a brief press release and a small promotional video (which we have left you on these lines), it is now available. Tyranitar in Pokémon GO with sizes XXS and XXL. This means that the second-generation Dark and Rock-type Pokémon come in various sizes ranging from small sizes (XXS) until bigger possible (XXL).

Apart from this, and although Niantic does not fully clarify it in the press release, it does you can read it at the end of the video promo that this update has also included sizes XXS and XXL for all Pokémon in the game.

It should be remembered that formerly just Poochyena, Mightyena and Mawile they had received this update in December 2022.

How do Pokémon sizes work?

The variations of sizes of the Pokémon can be checked directly from the wild map view, in Pokémon encounters, on Pokdex tiles, and even when using the augmented reality (AR) camera. As we informed you when this novelty was included in the game, in general terms the update of sizes XXS and XXL it works like this:

Pokémon XXL and XXS are visibly larger or smaller with respect to its standard size.

with respect to its standard size. The different sizes are now registered in the Pokdex . When you capture at least three specimens of any type of Pokémon, the Pokdex will begin to display records with the largest, smallest, heaviest, and lightest of the captured species.

. When you capture at least three specimens of any type of Pokémon, the Pokdex will begin to display records with the largest, smallest, heaviest, and lightest of the captured species. Players who catch Pokémon XXS or XXL (or who find Pokémon smaller than Pokémon XS or larger than XL than previously caught) will see a new celebratory message when the record is broken.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.