Pokémon GO: All field tasks, rewards and shinys (March 2023)

With the beginning of the month of March 2023 in Spain and the rest of the world we already have available new tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. As is tradition, the Niantic game has received a new research achievement after the start of the new season and also new rewards in its field research tasks that we can collect by turning Pokéstops. If you like know them allin this news you we show.

During this month of March 2023 Research Achievement by the seven daily stamps of Pokémon GO is associated with the current Season 10: Rising Heroes, therefore, Until the 1st of June of 2023 (at 22:00 local time) we can unlock random encounters with any of these Pokémon:

Parasect

pinsir*

snorlax*

Gible*

furfrou*

goomy

All the tasks and rewards of March 2023

Next we leave you the complete list classified by groups with the field tasks and their respective rewards for the month of March 2023 (the Pokémon marked with an asterisk have a chance to appear in your shiny or variocolor version):

release tasks

Make 3 big throws: 200 Stardust, 3 Frambu, 1 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Anorith*, Lileep* or Snubbull*.

200 Stardust, 3 Frambu, 1 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Anorith*, Lileep* or Snubbull*. Make 5 good throws: 200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Dunsparce*.

200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Dunsparce*. Make 5 great curveball pitches in a row: meeting with Spinda*.

meeting with Spinda*. Make 3 great throws in a row: meeting with Gible*.

meeting with Gible*. Make 2 great throws: encounter with Snorlax*.

encounter with Snorlax*. Make 3 big throws in a row: 1000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Frambu, 3 Pinia, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls or encounter with Onix*.

1000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Frambu, 3 Pinia, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls or encounter with Onix*. Take 2 good curveball pitches in a row: 200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia or 5 Pokéballs.

200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia or 5 Pokéballs. Take 5 curveball pitches in a row: 500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls.

500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls. Hit 3 Great Curveball Throws: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz, 3 Pinia, 10 Pokéballs or 5 Ultra Balls.

1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz, 3 Pinia, 10 Pokéballs or 5 Ultra Balls. Hit 3 great curveball pitches in a row: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Gold Razz or 10 Ultra Balls.

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Gold Razz or 10 Ultra Balls. Make 3 good throws in a row: 500 Stardust, 2 Pinia, 5 Super Balls or 2 Ultra Balls.

500 Stardust, 2 Pinia, 5 Super Balls or 2 Ultra Balls. Make an excellent pitch: 500 Stardust, 2 Pinia, 5 Super Balls or 2 Ultra Balls.

combat/fighting tasks

Win a raid: meeting with Gligar*.

meeting with Gligar*. Win a 3 star or higher raid: encounter with Kabuto* or Omanyte*.

encounter with Kabuto* or Omanyte*. Win 5 raids: encounter with Aerodactyl*.

encounter with Aerodactyl*. Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket recruits: meeting with Weezing.

meeting with Weezing. Win in the GO Fighting League: meeting with Lickitung*.

capture tasks

Catch 5 Weather Enhanced Pokemon: encounter with Poliwag*, Vulpix*, Hippopotas* or Snover*.

encounter with Poliwag*, Vulpix*, Hippopotas* or Snover*. Catch 5 Pokemon: encounter with Bellsprout* or Oddish*.

encounter with Bellsprout* or Oddish*. Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz, 10 Ultra Balls or encounter with Dratini* or Bagon*.

1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz, 10 Ultra Balls or encounter with Dratini* or Bagon*. Catch 7 Pokemon: encounter with Magikarp*.

encounter with Magikarp*. Catch 7 different species of Pokémon: encounter with Exeggutor*.

encounter with Exeggutor*. Use 5 Razz Berries to help you catch Pokémon: I meet Jynx*.

I meet Jynx*. Use 5 Berries to help you catch Pokemon: 500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls.

500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls. Catch 10 Pokemon: 200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia or 5 Poké Balls.

200 Stardust, 3 Razz, 1 Pinia or 5 Poké Balls. Catch 10 Weather Enhanced Pokemon: 500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls.

500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls. Capture a Ditto: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz or 10 Ultra Balls.

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz or 10 Ultra Balls. Catch 10 Normal Type Pokémon: 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls.

10 Pidgeot Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz, 2 Pinia or 5 Super Balls. Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 500 Stardust or 5 Super Balls.

10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 500 Stardust or 5 Super Balls. Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon: 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 500 Stardust or 5 Super Balls.

10 Charizard Mega Energy, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 500 Stardust or 5 Super Balls. Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 500 Stardust or 5 Super Balls.

Partner Tasks

Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each one: encounter with Skitty* or Meowth*.

encounter with Skitty* or Meowth*. Trade a Pokemon: meeting with Miltank*.

meeting with Miltank*. Earn 2 candies by walking with your Partner: meeting with Bunnelby*.

meeting with Bunnelby*. Earn 3 candies by walking with your Partner: meeting with Stunfisk.

meeting with Stunfisk. Earn 3 hearts with your Partner: meeting with Purrloin*.

miscellaneous tasks

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon: encounter Murkrow*, Hoppip*, Yanma*, or 1 Pride Rock.

encounter Murkrow*, Hoppip*, Yanma*, or 1 Pride Rock. Evolve a Pokemon: encounter with Eevee*.

encounter with Eevee*. Take 5 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon: meeting with Roselia* or Petilil.

meeting with Roselia* or Petilil. Walk 4 km: meeting with Rufflet*.

meeting with Rufflet*. Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms: 500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Sudowoodo*.

500 Stardust, 6 Frambu, 2 Pinia, 5 Poké Balls or encounter with Sudowoodo*. Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms: meeting with Ralts*.

meeting with Ralts*. Hatch an egg: meeting with Mantine*.

meeting with Mantine*. Hatch 2 Eggs: encounter with Beldum*, Feebas* or Clamperl.

Tasks give more power

Power up a Pokémon 3 times: encounter with Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle*.

encounter with Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle*. Power up a Pokémon 5 times: encounter with Chikorita*, Cyndaquil* or Totodile*.

encounter with Chikorita*, Cyndaquil* or Totodile*. Power up a Pokémon 7 times: encounter with Treecko*, Torchic* or Mudkip*.

encounter with Treecko*, Torchic* or Mudkip*. Power up a Pokémon 5 times: 10 Mega Energy from Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise.

10 Mega Energy from Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. Power up a Pokémon 5 times: 10 Mega Energy from Beedrill or Pidgeot.

10 Mega Energy from Beedrill or Pidgeot. Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 25 Mega Energy from Slowbro.

AR mapping tasks

AR mapping: 3 Super Potion, 3 Revive, 10 Poké Balls and 5 Ultra Balls.

3 Super Potion, 3 Revive, 10 Poké Balls and 5 Ultra Balls. AR mapping: 1 silver pineapple.

1 silver pineapple. AR mapping: 1 fast attack TM.

1 fast attack TM. AR mapping: 1 TM of charged attack.

1 TM of charged attack. AR mapping: Sinnoh Stone.

Sinnoh Stone. AR mapping: 1 Pokocho.

