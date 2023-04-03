Pokémon GO: All raid bosses for April 2023 (level 1, 3, 5 and Mega)

Among the innovations that have included Pokémon GO with the start of new month of april 2023 we must review the monthly changes of the title in in regards to raid bosses that are available both in Spain and throughout the world. This section of the game has the most interesting rotations and Pokémon for the next few weeks for players to try to overcome with the help of friends.

Next in this news we show you the full list of all raid bosses in Pokémon GO during April 2023 for the levels of 1, 3 and 5 stars and also the Mega Raids where we find the Megaevolution Pokémon.

All the raid bosses in April 2023 of Pokémon GO

Here below we show you all the raid bosses of April 2023 by groups of difficulty and indicating next to their names with an asterisk if possible that the creature comes out in its variocolor version. Remember that we can also participate in all these raids remotely by purchasing a remote raid pass in the store.

The hours of rotations of all raids are always at 10:00 local time unless otherwise indicated.

level 1 raid bosses

Slowpoke*: Water and Psychic type, CP range 650 – 700.

Water and Psychic type, CP range 650 – 700. gastly*: Ghost and Poison type, CP range 649 – 702.

Ghost and Poison type, CP range 649 – 702. Sneasel*: Dark and Ice type, PC range 1107 – 1172.

Dark and Ice type, PC range 1107 – 1172. Woobat*: Psychic and Flying type, CP range 535 – 580.

Psychic and Flying type, CP range 535 – 580. Litwick*: Fire and Ghost type, CP range 530 – 575.

level 3 raid bosses

Kadabra: Psychic type, PC range 1109 – 1176.

Psychic type, PC range 1109 – 1176. Gardevoir*: Psychic and Fairy type, range from PC 1688 – 1767.

Psychic and Fairy type, range from PC 1688 – 1767. Grumpig: Psychic type, CP range 1285 – 1354.

Psychic type, CP range 1285 – 1354. braviary: Normal and Flying type, PC range 1685 – 1764.

level 5 raid bosses

Lugia*: Psychic and Flying type, PC range 2028 – 2115 (available until Tuesday, April 11, 2023).

Psychic and Flying type, PC range 2028 – 2115 (available until Tuesday, April 11, 2023). Landorus*: from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023. Tapu Bulu*: from Monday 17, 2023, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mega Raid Bosses

Mega Alakazam*: Psychic type, PC range 1666 – 1747 (available until Tuesday, April 4, 2023).

Psychic type, PC range 1666 – 1747 (available until Tuesday, April 4, 2023). Mega Lopunny*: from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Mega Blastoise*: from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023. Mega Slowbro*: from Monday 17, 2023, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Pokémon GO is an Augmented Reality title, available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you are interested in be the best coachdo not hesitate to take a look at our complete guide with tips and tricks which will be of great help to you.