Pokémon GO – all the details of the Primal Regression with Groudon and Kyogre as protagonists – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced the arrival of the Primal Regression And although it will first appear during the Johto Tour in Las Vegas, we are sure that it will soon be rolled out globally. Therefore, in the following guide, we want to leave you All the details about this novelty, since Groudon and Kyogre will also appear with special attacks.

Pokémon GO Guide: what is the Primal Regression

The Primal Regression it is a new type of power that will make Groudon and Kyogre transform if we collect this energy. To obtain the Primal Energy, what we will have to do is defeat precisely these two Pokémon in raids or by completing research tasks.

Once converted, they will remain in that form for eight hours. Luckily, the more times we carry out the conversion, the less energy we will need. In addition, each time this happens we will get a series of bonuses:

If you have a Primal Kyogre on your team, Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. We will also get more XP and Candy.

If you have a Primal Groudon on your team, Fire, Grass, and Ground-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. We will also get more XP and Candy.

The Primal Level of these Pokémon will be higher as they revert to their primal forms.

On the other hand, Groudon and Kyogre that are captured in this way will gain the following attacks:

Kyogre: Primal Pulse. 130 damage.

Primal Pulse. 130 damage. Groudon: Edge of the Abyss. 130 damage.





Now we just have to wait for these Pokémon to arrive in their Primal Form to the whole world. In addition, a new category will be included in the Pokédex, so we don’t know what surprises the game may bring us in 2023. For now, we have Community Day in February close and it’s time to prepare for it.