Pokémon GO allows us to get Blanche’s Lapras in a new event

Pokémon GO is currently celebrating his spring event 2023which has brought us to cutiefly, Ribombee already Pokémon decorated with cherry blossoms. In addition, we also have on the near horizon marked on the calendar the Regieleki Elite Raids and the Togetic Community Day.

Today, I come to tell you about another event that is scheduled Pokémon GO for the next few weeks, and of the one that has just offered All the details. Is about “Wise Heroics“, that has as protagonists Blanche and her Lapras. I tell you everything that brings us next.

Event date: Thursday April 13 at 10:00 – Monday April 17 at 20:00 (local time). 🗓

This is the event starring Blanche and her Lapras in Pokémon GO

This is all the information about it:

New special investigation which will allow us to catch Lapras (with Blanche’s accessory) . ❤️

which will allow us to catch . ❤️ Field Research Tasks focused on capturing and evolving Pokémon. Your rewards will be Stardust and evolution items. 🔎

focused on capturing and evolving Pokémon. Your rewards will be Stardust and evolution items. 🔎 new temporary investigation , which will give us a Magnetic Bait. 🧲

, which will give us a Magnetic Bait. 🧲 Bonuses: double XP for evolving Pokémon . ⭐️

. ⭐️ Bonuses: two Candy ++ guaranteed when evolving pokemon. 🍬

when evolving pokemon. 🍬 Bonuses: each Bait Module it will last 3 hours. ⏳

Blanche, leader of Team Wisdom lapras

And here comes the information about the Pokémon GO “Wise Heroics” event. What do you think of this celebration, Trainers? I invite you to leave me your opinion in the comments. If I’m honest, it doesn’t call my attention too much, although It is always interesting to be able to get hold of this special Lapras.

