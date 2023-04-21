Pokémon GO: Ambassador of the game pronounces on the controversy over the latest changes

Ali Vongsathian talks to Game Rants about the future of Pokémon GO, as well as all the controversy surrounding Remote Raids and the latest changes made by Niantic.

There are already dozens of players from all over the world who join the protests that have been created on social networks to try to force Niantic to meditate on the changes. that he has devised for remote raids. Practically one hundred percent of the community has turned to try to reach a common point.

Ali Vongsathian is an ambassador for Pokémon GO San Diego and has made some statements in an interview with Game Rants. We are going to highlight some important points of his intervention.

I saw that with COVID people continued to play and thanks to the changes that were made, including remote raids, people continued to enjoy Pokémon GO every day. That’s why I decided to create the Discord community where everyone could easily access remote raids. That’s where it all began, every day we were more people because it was something very accessible to enjoy playing.

Ali Vongsthian also talks about how he and his community feel about the latest changes in the game.

Niantic does not ask the community. Many people work and do not have time to go to raids in person, other people have a physical disability or simply cannot go out. It is something that hurts us a lot that Niantic has not taken all this into account. Everyone is upset, that’s why we try to share the petition so that more people join it. When a company makes a decision, they should listen to the community first because we are the ones who keep the game running. Everyone makes more than five raids a day, mostly in events. Neither the increase in the price of the passes nor the limitation is fair. This in no way rebalances the game.

Ali understands that many people are going to quit gambling or stop investing real money.

Most of the people in my Discord community are no longer putting money into the game. Yes, it is true that they will continue playing, but without spending money. Surely this is something that Niantic detects, perhaps this will make them reconsider. In the end these changes directly affect my community, because Discord was created to be able to find people in the distance to do remote raids with. Therefore, as the owner of this Discord community, I do not agree with the decisions made by Niantic and I am strongly opposed.

Nintenderos, I think your statements are in line with what most coaches think. We hope that Niantic listens to his community and takes charge of it. We will remain attentive, meanwhile you can read other news about the game.

Fountain.