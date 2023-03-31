Pokémon GO angers the community by making remote raids even more expensive

Niantic recently announced important changes for one of the game systems of Pokémon GOin this case the remote raids, but unfortunately for fans of the augmented reality game on mobile phones, not good news. The company plans to roll out a new update on next April 6 that prices will go up even more of remote raid passes, among other details. The community has not been slow to rise up and complain networking.

These will be the changes that remote raids will undergo in Pokémon GO

During yesterday, March 30, 2023, the official account of Pokémon GO published a new notice about upcoming update that will receive the remote raids of the game on April 6 at 20:00 CEST Worldwide.

This update will include the following changes:

Remote Raid Pass Price Adjustments

The price of the bundles of three Remote Raid Passes will increase to 525 pokecoins .

. The price of remote raid passes will increase to 195 pokecoins .

. A bundle of three Premium Battle Passes will be added to the store for the price of 250 pokecoins.

Remote Raid Participation Limits

Trainers may participate in five remote raids maximum per day .

. This maximum may change and increase in special events.

Remote Raid Pass Rewards

Remote Raid Passes will be included in the possible rewards from research achievements .

. Remote raid passes earned through research achievements will be subject to the current limit inventory of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer.

inventory of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer. If a Trainer earns a Remote Raid Pass from a Research Achievement when they already have the maximum of three Remote Raid Passes in their inventory, they will receive a premium battle pass instead .

. Trainers who participate in five-star raids in person they will earn more Candies ++ than before.

Some changes that have not pleased the community

In the words of Niantic, these new changes for remote raids “they have the intention to balance the game and ensure that Trainers can continue to enjoy it in the future.”. However, since the publication of this news on networks, users have not taken long to express your discontent. There are not few who consider a serious mistake thus limit remote raids or increase the price of passes.

For the vast majority of players, this is not balancing the game. It should be remembered that the implementation of remote raids in 2020 came to the game due to the COVID pandemic, and it was one of the most requested features by players for years. You have to be aware that not everyone can afford the luxury to travel to crowded areas to participate in raids in person, and in cases like these, remote raids fill the gap so that everyone can enjoy the game.

Niantic has confessed that remote raid passes have dominated the gaming experience in Pokémon GO since its inclusion in a way they didn’t expect, so now they want give new incentives players to return to offline raids; hence, for example, the creation of elite raids (remember that not long ago the community already exploded due to a bug in them). However, behind decisions like these, one cannot but think that the company wants to take advantage of your community and scratch some more money at the expense of quality of your video game.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.




