Pokémon GO announces its Valentine’s Day event with Mega Gardevoir and Luvdisc

We already know the first details of the event of Valentine’s Day 2023 in Pokémon GO. Niantic has given all the detailed information about this February 2023 event. In this news we tell you When is, what pokemon will there be, How to take part and much more:

Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

The Valentine’s Day 2023 event is held in Pokémon GO between Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Enlarge Official art of the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

This is a free event open to all players, so you don’t have to pay to enjoy it. The biggest novelty of it is Mega Gardevoirwho debuts in Pokémon GO as new mega evolution. There will also be exclusive clothing and stickers from the event in the store, as you can see below:

Enlarge Exclusive stickers of the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event

Enlarge Exclusive Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event clothing

Mega Gardevoir debuts in Pokémon GO with the Valentine’s Day 2023 event

Mega Gardevoir is the new Mega Evolution added to Pokémon GO during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event.. While the event lasts, we can run into this Pokémon in the Mega raids (4 Star Raids).

Enlarge Mega Gardevoir debuts in Pokémon GO

Also, if we’re lucky and we manage to defeat him, it is possible that when it is time to catch it it will be Shiny/Variocolor.

Featured attacks from Gardevoir and Gallade during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

The Kirlia that we evolve into Gardevoir or Gallade during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO will learn the Sync Noise Charged Attack.

Enlarge Kirlia that evolve into Gardevoir or Gallade during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event will learn the Sync Noise Charged Attack

syncronoise it’s an attack Psychic Type and of 80 power both in Trainer battles and in Gym and Raid battles.

Valentine’s Day 2023 event bonuses in Pokémon GO

During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO the following are active bonuses:

Double Stardust when opening Gifts.

Bait Modules activated during the event last for two hours.

Temporary Investigation Loving Wishes in Pokémon GO

During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO, the Temporal Investigation Love Wishes. In it, Trainers will be able to choose between different routes to obtain different bonuses like getting more XP or getting more Candy by catching Pokémon or increasing the duration of the daily Adventure Incense. It is a free Temporary Investigation; You don’t have to pay to participate. It will appear in the “Today” section of Investigations when it is active.

Enlarge Details of the Temporary Research Loving Wishes in Pokémon GO

In addition, regardless of the chosen route, we will be able to capture Frillishwhich will appear in its two forms and can also be Shiny/Variocolor.

Global Valentine’s Challenge 2023 in Pokémon GO

Between 02/07/2023 at 21:00 CET and 02/15/2023 at 07:00 CET a global challenge in Pokémon GO consisting of Send Gifts to our Friends. If we manage to send enough gifts, we will unlock an additional bonus for all players until the end of the event.

Global Challenge Bonuses: Triple Candy for transferring Pokémon until the end of the event.

Global Challenge Bonuses: Double Candy ++ for transferring Pokémon for Trainers who have reached level 31 until the end of the event.

Global Challenge Objective: Send 100 million gifts.

Furfrou’s Heart Cut is available again in the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event

During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO, the Heart Cut shape of furfrou is available again. This shape is exclusive to Valentine’s and such a Furfrou cannot be obtained in Pokémon GO in any other way.

Enlarge Furfrou’s Heart Cut is available again in Pokémon GO for Valentine’s Day 2023

The Furfrou we captured are in their Wild Form. To change his haircut, we must select it in our Pokémon storage, go down and use the Shape Change option. Default, Heart Cut Form is not available except when the Valentine’s event is active in Pokémon GO annual. Take the opportunity to cut your Furfrou’s hair like this because you won’t be able to do it again until next year.

Wild Pokémon available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Below is the complete list of wild pokemon Available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Enlarge Wild Pokémon available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Nidoran♀ (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Nidoran♂ (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Skitty (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Volbeat (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Illumise (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Woobat (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Frillish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Flabébé Red Flower

Flabébé Blue Flower

Flabébé Yellow Flower

Furfrou Wild Form (can be Shiny/Shiny)

morelull

Chansey (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has a low spawn rate)

Audino (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has a low spawn rate)

Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has a low spawn rate)

Flabébé White Flower (has a low spawn rate)

Flabébé Orange Flower (has a low spawn rate)

Frillish Shiny/Variocolor debuts in Pokémon GO with this event. In addition, Flabébé of different colors also appear in different regions of the world:

Flabébé Red Flower: Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Flabébé Blue Flower: Asia-Pacific.

Flabébé Yellow Flower: America.

Flabébé Flor Blanca: all over the world.

Flabébé Orange Flower: all over the world.

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

These are the Pokemon Available Hatching Eggs 7 km during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Enlarge Pokémon available by hatching Eggs in the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Lickitung (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Smoochum (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Happy (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Frillish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Frillish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Also, Frillish obtained by hatching 7km Eggs during the event have an increased chance of being Shiny/Shiny with respect to those that can be obtained by completing Field Research or in the wild.

Raids available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

These are all raids Available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Enlarge Raids available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

1 Star Raids : Chansey (can be Shiny/Shiny)., Shinx (can be Shiny/Shiny)., Furfrou Wild Form (can be Shiny/Shiny). and Espurr (can be Shiny/Variocolor)..

3 Star Raids : Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung (can be Shiny/Variocolor)., Miltank (can be Shiny/Variocolor). and Gallade.

4 Star Raids/Mega Raids : Mega Gardevoir (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

5 Star Raids: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny/Variocolor)..

Pokémon available in Field Research Tasks in the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO

The following Pokémon will be available by completing Field Research Tasks during the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event:

Enlarge pokemon go event valentine 2023 tasks research field

Pikachu (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Ralts (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Luvdisc (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Hippopotas (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Frillish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Frillish (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Litleo (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Chansey (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

Spinda with Heart Pattern (can be Shiny/Shiny, has low spawn rate)

Combee (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

Audino (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

morelull

Limited Research Day of Luvdisc in Pokémon GO: dates and times

The Saturday 02/11/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) is celebrated on Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO.

Enlarge Official Art of Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

Luvdisc is the featured Pokémon, and We can obtain exclusive Field Research Tasks by turning PokéStop Photodiscs. There will be many Luvdisc that we can obtain like this and they can even be Shiny/Variocolor.

The following encounters with wild pokemon during this mini-event:

Enlarge Details of the Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

Slowpoke (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Lickitung (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Miltank (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Lileep (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Feebas (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Spritzee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Fomantis

Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

In our Pokémon GO guide we update you on these and other news, including how to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts and how to beat Giovanni in February 2023.

Source: Niantic