Pokémon GO announces its Valentine’s Day event with Mega Gardevoir and Luvdisc

We already know the first details of the event of Valentine’s Day 2023 in Pokémon GO. Niantic has given all the detailed information about this February 2023 event. In this news we tell you When is, what pokemon will there be, How to take part and much more:
Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate
The Valentine’s Day 2023 event is held in Pokémon GO between Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).
This is a free event open to all players, so you don’t have to pay to enjoy it. The biggest novelty of it is Mega Gardevoirwho debuts in Pokémon GO as new mega evolution. There will also be exclusive clothing and stickers from the event in the store, as you can see below:
Mega Gardevoir debuts in Pokémon GO with the Valentine’s Day 2023 event
Mega Gardevoir is the new Mega Evolution added to Pokémon GO during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event.. While the event lasts, we can run into this Pokémon in the Mega raids (4 Star Raids).
Also, if we’re lucky and we manage to defeat him, it is possible that when it is time to catch it it will be Shiny/Variocolor.
Featured attacks from Gardevoir and Gallade during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO
The Kirlia that we evolve into Gardevoir or Gallade during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO will learn the Sync Noise Charged Attack.
syncronoise it’s an attack Psychic Type and of 80 power both in Trainer battles and in Gym and Raid battles.
Valentine’s Day 2023 event bonuses in Pokémon GO
During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO the following are active bonuses:
Temporary Investigation Loving Wishes in Pokémon GO
During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO, the Temporal Investigation Love Wishes. In it, Trainers will be able to choose between different routes to obtain different bonuses like getting more XP or getting more Candy by catching Pokémon or increasing the duration of the daily Adventure Incense. It is a free Temporary Investigation; You don’t have to pay to participate. It will appear in the “Today” section of Investigations when it is active.
In addition, regardless of the chosen route, we will be able to capture Frillishwhich will appear in its two forms and can also be Shiny/Variocolor.
Global Valentine’s Challenge 2023 in Pokémon GO
Between 02/07/2023 at 21:00 CET and 02/15/2023 at 07:00 CET a global challenge in Pokémon GO consisting of Send Gifts to our Friends. If we manage to send enough gifts, we will unlock an additional bonus for all players until the end of the event.
Furfrou’s Heart Cut is available again in the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event
During the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO, the Heart Cut shape of furfrou is available again. This shape is exclusive to Valentine’s and such a Furfrou cannot be obtained in Pokémon GO in any other way.
The Furfrou we captured are in their Wild Form. To change his haircut, we must select it in our Pokémon storage, go down and use the Shape Change option. Default, Heart Cut Form is not available except when the Valentine’s event is active in Pokémon GO annual. Take the opportunity to cut your Furfrou’s hair like this because you won’t be able to do it again until next year.
Wild Pokémon available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO
Below is the complete list of wild pokemon Available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
Frillish Shiny/Variocolor debuts in Pokémon GO with this event. In addition, Flabébé of different colors also appear in different regions of the world:
Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO
These are the Pokemon Available Hatching Eggs 7 km during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
Also, Frillish obtained by hatching 7km Eggs during the event have an increased chance of being Shiny/Shiny with respect to those that can be obtained by completing Field Research or in the wild.
Raids available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO
These are all raids Available during the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
Pokémon available in Field Research Tasks in the Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO
The following Pokémon will be available by completing Field Research Tasks during the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2023 event:
Limited Research Day of Luvdisc in Pokémon GO: dates and times
The Saturday 02/11/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) is celebrated on Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO.
Luvdisc is the featured Pokémon, and We can obtain exclusive Field Research Tasks by turning PokéStop Photodiscs. There will be many Luvdisc that we can obtain like this and they can even be Shiny/Variocolor.
The following encounters with wild pokemon during this mini-event:
Source: Niantic