Pokémon GO Announces Kyogre and Groundon Primal Regression Forms

coming soon to Pokémon GO a new phenomenon that transform both in appearance and in power to certain creatures of the franchise. Of course, we mean the Primal Regression which, in this case, will be implemented for the first time in the Niantic mobile game in the two third-generation Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groundonhow could it be otherwise.

Specifically, the players of the event Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) will be the first to enjoy this new feature of the Primal Regression. Then we tell you in this news All the details of its operation.

What is Primal Regression and how does it work?

Primal Regression is a phenomenon of the Pokémon franchise that we first met in the games. Pokemon Omega Rub Y Pokemon Alpha Sapphire. This phenomenon consists of a temporary shape change that affects the performance of the Pokémon in combat and gives them a new appearance (something similar to what happens with the Mega Evolutions). So far, the only Pokémon that can experience this change are the legendary Kyogre and Groundonfrom Hoenn.

how it can be activated the Primal Regression? As follows:

In Pokémon GO, Primal Regression can be activated in Kyogre and Groundon by collect enough Primal Energy .

. The Primal Energy You can win by defeating Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in a raid or also by completing certain research tasks.

in a raid or also by completing certain research tasks. After undergoing Primal Regression, Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will remain in their primal form. for eight hours (after this they will return to their normal form).

(after this they will return to their normal form). The more times you perform Primal Regression on a Pokémon, less Primal Energy use.

Niantic has confirmed that the mega category from the Pokmon GO Pokdex will update to include Pokémon that have experienced the Primal Regression phenomenon.

New Primal Regression Bonuses

Apart from what we have explained to you above, it must be taken into account that Kyogre and Groudon receive certain bonuses and special features when they take their Primal Regression form. While the effects of this phenomenon last, these are the advantages that are active:

When a Primal Kyogre is on your party: Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids.

Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. When a Primal Kyogre is your Companion: catching Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokémon will earn you more XP and Candy.

catching Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokémon will earn you more XP and Candy. When a Primal Groudon is on your party: Fire, Grass and Ground type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids.

Fire, Grass and Ground type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. When a Primal Groudon is your Companion: catching Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon will earn you more XP and Candy.

catching Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon will earn you more XP and Candy. Kyogre and Groudon Primal Level increase: as they return to their original forms, improving their bonuses.

It should be noted that you can see the Primal level of a Pokémon and the bonuses granted at that level since the pokemon pageby tapping on the Primal Level icon.

Something is going to happen… Get ready to experience first-hand the power of the primordial forms of the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon during the #PokemonGOTour:Hoenn! https://t.co/2dbUeeBHav pic.twitter.com/haMq5ZhWUt— Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 18, 2023

When is Primal Regression released in Pokémon GO?

Niantic has so far confirmed that Primal Regression will be coming to Pokemon GO for the first time. along with the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas. In said paid event, players will be able to find Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in the primal raids held in specific periods of the event.

Primal Raids are similar to normal raids, but the Pokémon you face in them It’s more powerful than normal.

In addition to this, Niantic has also ensured that during the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas and the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global) to be available to everyone, Trainers will be able to complete the field research titled “Primal Wave”which can lead to more opportunities to find a Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in raids.

We will be pay attention to the next news so as not to lose detail of this new phenomenon.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.