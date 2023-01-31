Pokémon GO announces Primal Tremor, an event with Rayquaza and more for February

This next february Pokémon GO receive an important event for warm up engines ahead of the Tour de Hoenn (Global). Said event will be titled Primal Tremor and its details are already known, as Niantic has recently published them for the gaming community. You don’t want to miss it? Pay attention because below we tell you all the details and dates scheduled for this event.

You will be able to gather supplies for the #PokemonGOTour during the Primal Tremor event, in addition, you can also meet some ancient Pokémon. 👀https://t.co/fOvhpIBqMZ—Pokmon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 30, 2023

Primal Tremor Event in Pokémon GO: Dates and Times

The new Primal Tremor event for Pokemon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event ends: on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

event bonuses

During this event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

Double XP: for evolving Pokémon.

for evolving Pokémon. Raid Rayquaza: Encountered from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m., to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. local time, they will know the Vast Impact Charged Attack.

Encountered from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m., to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. local time, they will know the Vast Impact Charged Attack. New Hoenn-inspired Field Research Tasks: Complete the tasks to get items that will help you get everything ready for the Pokémon GO Hoenn Tour (Global).

Complete the tasks to get items that will help you get everything ready for the Pokémon GO Hoenn Tour (Global). Collection challenge: comes a collection challenge dedicated to evolution to receive more Ultra Balls and a Rocket radar.

comes a collection challenge dedicated to evolution to receive more Ultra Balls and a Rocket radar. Event Stickers: Pokmon GO Hoenn Tour-inspired stickers can be earned by spinning PokStops and opening gifts.

Pokémon that will appear in the event

During the Primal Tremor event there will be plenty of Pokémon from the Hoenn region to catch that they will go out more often. Here below we show you the featured Pokémon (all those marked with an asterisk have a chance to spawn shiny):

Pokemon by wild encounters

These Pokémon will be able to find in the wild while the event lasts:

Treecko*

Torchic*

mudkip*

Wurmple*

Whismur*

number*

Barboach*

Grovyle

Combusken

marshtomp

absolute*

pokemon in raids

These will be the Pokémon that will appear in raids of the event:

1 Star Raids: Treecko*, Torchic* and Mudkip*.

Treecko*, Torchic* and Mudkip*. 3 Star Raids: Grovyle, Combusken and Marshtomp.

Grovyle, Combusken and Marshtomp. 5 Star Raids: Rayquaza*.

Rayquaza*. Mega Raids: Mega-Latias* and Mega-Latios*.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.