Pokémon GO announces Regieleki’s elite raids: Dates and best counters

5 Star Raids Pokémon GONiantic’s mobile game, will receive this coming weekend to the eighth generation legendary pokemon Regieleki. If you want to get Regieleki for your collection you will have to be quick, since it will only be available for Limited time.

To help you with your homework, in this news we have prepared all the details about Regieleki and we will tell you which are the best Pokémon for beat him easily in combat.

Dates of the Regieleki elite raids in Pokémon GO (April 2023)

Regieleki will have its own elite raid event in Pokémon GO this Sunday April 9, 2023. Regieleki will be available to fight and capture only during the following hours event highlights:

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 11:00 local time.

local time. Sunday April 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

local time. Sunday April 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.local time.

It should be remembered that elite raids are a more complicated type of raid than usual. When the Elite Raid Egg hatches, the raid boss will only appears available for 30 minutes (and can only be fought against him in personnot remotely).

Players who complete an elite raid against Regieleki in this event will be able to receive temporary research for your diary (only once per account). If the tasks of this investigation are completed, they can be obtained as a reward Regirock, Regice and Registeel candies.

Regieleki debuts in #PokemonGO! Team up with other Trainers on April 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. local time for a chance to find a Regieleki.#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/gLj5QEUeOm– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 3, 2023

Characteristics of Regieleki

Regieleki is a Legendary Pokemon Electric type very powerful eighth generation. Its main Weaknesses are Ground types and is resistant to Flying, Steel, and Electric.

Also note that among Regieleki’s attribute characteristics we know that it possesses 250 attack, 125 defense and 190 HP. At his level 40 with perfect IVs he reaches a range of 2803 CP. On the other hand, has movements like Thunder Shock, Target Lock, Hyper Beam, Thunder or Electro Cannon.

Regieleki’s best counters

In order to prepare you for Regieleki’s elite raids, the following is We recommend some of the best current counters to fight this legendary pokemon. Keep in mind the following Pokémon and movements to deal a lot of damage to it in combat. Remember to raid with at least 6 players or more to have a solid chance of success.

Landorus: Shot Mud and Earthquake.

Shot Mud and Earthquake. Mamoswine: Mud Shot and Equine Force.

Mud Shot and Equine Force. Excadrill: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Slap Mud and Earthquake. Garchomp: Shot Mud and Earthquake.

Shot Mud and Earthquake. Rhyperior: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Slap Mud and Earthquake. Krookodile: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Slap Mud and Earthquake. Rhydon: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Slap Mud and Earthquake. golurk: Slap Mud and Living Earth.

Slap Mud and Living Earth. donphan: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Slap Mud and Earthquake. Golem: Slap Mud and Earthquake.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



