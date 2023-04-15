Pokémon GO announces Sustainability Week 2023, an event full of special captures | Niantic | video games | app | DEPOR-PLAY

niantic has scheduled the Community Day of Pokémon GO for Saturday April 15. Togetic’s capture will be enabled for only a few hours a day and you can get it in a shiny or variocolor version; In addition, a special movement called Aural Sphere will be enabled, which does 100 damage in trainer combat.

In turn, at this time, the Heroicisas Sabia event is taking place, where gamers can help Blanche and obtain different bonuses.

Double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Two Candy++ guaranteed for evolving Pokémon.

All Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

As if this were not enough, the application announced Sustainability Week for April 20 to 26 of the same month. After grass-type Pokémon will debut in the game: Bounsweet, Steenee, Tsareena. “Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokémon, appears for the first time in Pokémon GO!”, Details the description of the event.

The wild encounter list is also updated:

squirtle

shellder

wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

froakie

larvitar

Binacle

bounsweet

As for the 2 km eggs, players will be able to get three creatures and thus increase the number of candies for evolutions. These three Pokémon will appear: Cherubi, Drilbur, Bounsweet. If you’re lucky, they can appear in their shiny version.

event bonuses

If your Pokémon’s Buddy level is Ultra Buddy or higher, it will bring you souvenirs more often.

If your Pokémon’s Buddy level is Super Buddy or higher, it will bring you gifts wrapped in leaves more often. These gifts often contain more berries and maybe even a Silver Pinap Berry.

Your partner Pokémon will keep you company on the map longer after they’ve eaten a few treats.

Medium distance needed to get hearts from your partner Pokémon.

