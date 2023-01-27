Pokémon GO announces the classic Community Day with Larvitar | Niantic | Android Games | | Present

2023 has just begun and Niantic He continues to surprise all the coaches in the world with news. In this sense, it has just announced in Pokémon GO the Classic Community Day with larvitar. This event will be the perfect opportunity to get the evolutions of the creature and its version shiny.

Date and time of the Classic Community Day with Larvitar

This new Pokémon GO event will take place this Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). The protagonist will be Larvitar, the rock skin pokémon.

Features of Classic Community Day with Larvitar

Larvitar will spawn in the wild more often. If you’re lucky, you can find it in its shiny version.

Evolve a Pupitar (Larvitar’s evolution) during the event or up to two hours after it ends (2:00 pm to 7:00 pm) to get a Tyranitar that knows the Anti-Air fast attack.

For 1.99 soles you will be able to access the story of the exclusive special investigation of the classic Larvitar Community Day.

Remember that you can buy and gift tickets to your friends with whom you have a great friendship level or higher. To gift a ticket you have to tap on the Special Research ticket in the in-game store and then the gift button instead of the Buy button.

Classic Community Day Event Bonus with Larvitar