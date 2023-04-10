Pokémon GO announces the ‘Heroic Sage’ event to get a special Lapras

This next Thursday April 13 Pokémon GO will only launch for a few days the new event entitled heroics wise, of which Niantic has already shared its characteristics. The popular augmented reality mobile title has presented this special event in which players can help Blanche to get a very special Lapras As a reward. You don’t want to miss anything? Pay attention because below we show you all the details and dates scheduled for this event.

Are you ready to be a hero? Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.https://t.co/j1wXMhjpKQ pic.twitter.com/zd4bT5u8Vt— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 5, 2023

Event Heroicity wise in Pokémon GO: Dates and times

The new Heroic Wise event for Pokémon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event will end: on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

event bonuses

During the Heroic Wise event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

Double XP: for evolving pokemon.

for evolving pokemon. Two Candies ++: guaranteed to evolve Pokémon.

guaranteed to evolve Pokémon. The Bait Modules: activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Tasks focused on evolving and capturing Pokémon: they can be completed to earn Stardust and evolution items.

they can be completed to earn Stardust and evolution items. Temporary investigation: there will be one available throughout the event to get a Magnetic Lure as a reward.

Special Investigation Story

Niantic has announced that during the Heroic Wise event, a new special investigation with Blanche, the leader of Team Wisdom (it will not be an exclusive investigation only for members of this team).

Trainers who complete the investigation will receive a encounter with Lapras with a Blanche accessory .

. This is the only way to find Lapras with a Blanche accessory this season.

Lapras with a Blanche accessory this season. If you’re lucky, you might even come across this Lapras in variocolor version.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



