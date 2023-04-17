Pokémon GO: Bounsweet debuts at Sustainability Week 2023 very soon

In just a few days we will have a new event in Pokémon GO, the mobile game from Niantic. Come back for another year Sustainability Weekand this time he does it by bringing the debut for the first time to the title of augmented reality of the Pokémon Bounsweet and their two respective evolutions. You don’t want to miss anything? Pay attention because below we tell you all the details and dates scheduled for this event.

We will put our full focus on sustainability during this event, for a whole week! Find everything you need to know about the Sustainability Week of #PokemonGO! ⬇️ https://t.co/0ZhvhH85yK pic.twitter.com/7klaHmYDlE– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 14, 2023

Sustainability Week Event 2023 in Pokémon GO: Dates and times

The new Sustainability Week 2023 event for Pokémon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event will end: on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

pokemon debuts

The following pokemon will debut for the first time in Pokémon GO thanks to this event:

To evolve Bounsweet in Steenee you will need to use 25 Bounsweet Candies. And in the case of evolving Steenee into Tsareena, you will need 100 Bounsweet Candies.

Bonuses and event features

During this event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

If your Pokémon’s Buddy Level is Ultra Buddy or higher: He will bring you souvenirs more often.

He will bring you souvenirs more often. If your Pokémon’s Buddy Level is Super Buddy or higher: will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more often. These gifts often contain more berries and maybe even a Silver Pinap Berry.

will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more often. These gifts often contain more berries and maybe even a Silver Pinap Berry. Your partner Pokémon will keep you company on the map: for a longer time after having eaten the occasional sweet.

for a longer time after having eaten the occasional sweet. Medium distance required: to get hearts from your partner Pokémon.

to get hearts from your partner Pokémon. New items for the avatar: The new avatar items Bounsweet’s Hat, Steenee’s Shirt, and Tsareena’s Boots will be purchasable.

Pokémon that will appear in the event

During the Sustainability Week 2023 event there will be a lot of pokemon to catch They will come out more often. Here below we show you the featured Pokémon (all those marked with an asterisk have a chance to spawn shiny):

Pokemon by wild encounters

These Pokémon can be find in the wild while the event lasts:

Squirtle*

Shellder*

wailmer*

Drilbur*

Cottonee*

Petilil

Dwebble*

Foongus*

froakie

larvitar*

Binacle*

bounsweet

Pokémon that will hatch from eggs

These will be the Pokémon that can hatch from 2km eggs during the event:

Cherubi*

Drilbur*

bounsweet

temporary investigation

A new one will be available temporary research task of the event and their tasks can be completed to have encounters with the following Pokémon:

Drilbur*

Trubbish*

bounsweet

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



