Pokémon GO: Complete Guide (2023): All Investigations, Raids, Team GO Rocket…

Pokémon GO is a video game for mobile of augmented reality launched on devices Android and iOS in 2016. Since then, this video game developed by niantic Many new features have been added to the game both in the form of new Pokemon, events limited time, raids, Campon Research Tasks, Special Investigations and Temporary Investigations to complete and many more things. At our pokemon go guide We will try to cover all aspects of the game.

Pokémon GO: complete guide

Next we leave you a list of several of the categories in which we divide our pokemon go guide; We will try to prioritize the most important and most interesting topics for the community of game players:

Pokémon GO: Friendship and its benefits

In this section of the guide we tell you what benefits there is for add friends in Pokémon GO and how we can interact with them.

Pokémon GO: Pokémon Battles

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the pokemon battles in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO: basics

This is the starting point of the guide. Here we explain the most basic of the game; If you are new players, we recommend you take a look at each section to fully understand how Pokémon GO works and how its game mechanics are.

In construction.

Pokémon GO: connection with other games and apps

Here we tell you how we can connect Pokémon GO to other games and applications from pokemon:

Pokémon GO: frequently asked questions

In this part of the guide we collect frequent doubts and the most recurring questions from the Pokémon GO gaming community.

Pokémon GO: Events and Seasons

Here we keep you up to date, compiling month by month what will be the events during that period of Pokémon GO, and what’s new with each new Season of the game.

Pokémon GO: Raids and Raids

In this part of the guide we talk about the raids.

Pokémon GO: all Investigations

Here we tell you everything about the Pokémon GO Investigations: Both Field Research Tasks like the Special Investigations and Temporary Investigations.

Pokémon GO: Badges and other Milestones

Here we tell you everything about the Insignia from Pokémon GO: complete list and how to get them all.

Pokémon GO: objects and their uses

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the objects from Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO: Partner Pokémon

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the Pokemon Partners.

Pokémon GO: Pokémon, PokéDex and locations

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the Pokemonthe PokéDex and the different regions in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO: PokéStops and Gyms

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the pokéstops and gyms of Pokémon GO, two very important elements of the game.

Pokémon GO: Team GO Rocket and Dark Pokémon

Here we will tell you everything there is to know about the Team GO Rocket: how to beat its members, its leaders, and Giovanni. We also talk about the Dark Pokemon: how to capture and purify them.

Author’s note: this guide will be updated over time; new content will be added and other content already published may undergo changes and modifications based on possible changes in the game. We will try to keep it up to date as much as possible.