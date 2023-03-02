Pokémon GO confirms the arrival of Regieleki and Regidrago in the new season

Niantic has confirmed the arrival of Regieleki and regidrago to Pokémon GO. These two Pokemon Legendaries from the Galar region will make their Pokémon GO debut in the new season of the game, call Rising Heroes. Below we tell you everything you need to know:

Regieleki and Regidrago come to Pokémon GO with Season 10: Rising Heroes

Niantic confirms the arrival of Regieleki and Regidrago to Pokémon GO by posting a couple of teasers with their glyphs on the game’s different social media accounts like Twitter.

In the tweet that we have on these lines we can read the text in English “Something is coming… or is it two somethings?” together with the hashtag #RisingHeroes, which is the English name of the Season 10 from Pokemon GO: Rising Heroes. And in the image itself we can see two monoliths with the colors and glyphs of Regieleki and Regidrago.

In this other video teaser you can also see the glyphs with the characteristic colors of Regieleki and Regidragoin addition to, again, giving us the name of the new season of Pokémon GO, which premieres on March 1, 2023.

The latest trailer shows these Pokémon quite clearly.

Official artwork of Regieleki and Regidrago

Regieleki and Regidrago are two Legendary Pokémon whose numbers in the National PokéDex are, respectively, #894 and #895.. As its name implies, Regieleki is an Electric-Type Pokémon and Regidrago is a Dragon-Type Pokémon. For a couple of weeks we already knew that they were going to be added to the game at some point, as the Twitter account Pokéminers revealed through data mining that they were added to the Pokémon GO file system through one of the latest updates.

Regieleki and Regidrago come to Pokémon GO as part of the Elite Raids during March 2023.

We remind you that we have a Pokémon GO guide in which we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to capture Gimmighoul or how to connect with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple on Nintendo Switch.

Fountain: Twitter/PokemonGOApp, Twitter/Poke_miners