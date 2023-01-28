Pokémon GO Crackling Voltage event guide

crackling voltage has finally come to Pokémon GO to bring us exclusive new opportunities to capture all kinds of rare creatures.

This event will mainly focus on electricity, in honor of the debut of a pair of Shiny Pokémon. This means that we will have multiple electric confrontations both in Raids and in the streets.

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know to make the most of the event.

date and bonus crackling voltage in Pokémon GO

the new event crackling voltage has finally started on Pokémon GOand will be available until February 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

This event will be focused on the Electric type, but there are activities of all kinds. One of them will be the fights against the Team GO Rocket, who will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. This just means you’ll have more opportunities to rescue and capture Shadow Pokémon.

As an event bonus, you’ll be able to use a Charged Attack TM to make rescued Shadow Pokémon forget the “Frustration” attack.

Debuts and wild encounters of crackling voltage in Pokémon GO

The event crackling voltage brings us lots of opportunities to capture all manner of electrical creatures in Pokémon GO. Some of them will even debut for the first time in the app.

We’re specifically talking about Helioptile and the legendary Tapu Koko, whose Shiny variants make their first debut in the app. Those who are lucky will be able to find a more orange and black Tapu Koko, as well as a red Helioptile and its evolution, Heliolisk Shiny.

But the wild encounters will also have more voltage. Players will have a better chance of finding the following Pokémon by roaming the map (the * means they can appear Shiny):

ekans*

Electrike*

Grimmer*

Blitzle*

Magnemite*

Grubbin*

Helioptile*

Ferroseed*

Stunky

But those who are lucky enough will be able to find even Beldum and Dedenne in their Shiny variants.

In addition, we have information that the Team GO Rocket has turned the following monsters into Shadow Pokémon (among others):

Dark Alolan Vulpix

dark spoink

dark blitzle

dark joltik

Dark Registeel

Investigation Task

We cannot have an event of the magnitude of Crackling Voltage in Pokémon GO without field research.

This time they are about some fairly simple missions to complement our experience. The best thing is that we will have as a reward the possibility of capturing electric type Pokémon, and some of them may appear in their Shiny variants.

These are all the tasks with their rewards:

Catch 5 Pokémon: Encounter with Plusle* or Minum*

Walk 3 Km: Encounter with Esmoolga

Power Up Pokémon 3 Times: Encounter Voltorb* or Hisui’s Voltorb

Power up Pokémon 5 times: Helioptile encounter*

Raids and Crackling Voltage Eggs

Of course the Crackling Voltage Raids will also follow the electrical theme in Pokémon GO. The Raid bosses in the different levels can surprise us with their Shiny variants, including the two legendary ones that will star in the 5-star Raids.

Below you will find all the confirmed Pokémon so far in the different levels, as well as the availability of the Shiny variant.

These Pokémon will be able to appear in 1-star Raids:

Alolan Grimer*

Shinx*

bronzor

Klink*

Helioptile*

The bosses of the 3-star Raids are the following:

Galar Weezing*

mawile*

venomoth

Jolteon

5 Star Raid Legendaries

Tapu Koko* (Until February 1)

Registeel* (February 1-8)

Mega Raid Bosses:

Mega Aerodactyl* (Until February 1)

Mega Gengar* (February 1-8)

In addition, the rotation of Pokémon that can appear in 7 km Eggs will be altered during crackling voltage:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Skarmory*

Blitzle*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Helioptile*

Dedenne*

Stunfisk

