Pokemon Go creator seeks to create a “metaverse of the real world”

The development company software and Pokemon Go creator Niantic is increasingly looking to compete in the metaverse business with Meta and Apple. The company, however, retains its own bet; create a “metaverse of the real world” with the help of smartphones.

And it is that Niantic still preserves his style that brought him so much popularity to Pokemon Go in his time. The idea of ​​using mobile devices, so essential today; to create a kind of network metaverse It would undoubtedly be a reversal of the ideas of Mark Zuckerberg (and even his “commercial rival” Tim Cook).

The purpose of Niantic is not only in designing a hyperrealistic metaverse, but also in making it an accessible place for all types of users, and much more than accessible, understandable. There have been many complaints that Meta has received, some even coming from its own employees. All due to fanciful or unrealistic expectations about what a metaverse should be (if ontologically the metaverse is anything at all).

“There are many other companies building their vision of an artificial metaverse, fully rendered and experienced in a headset. But the metaverse of the real world that we’re building at Niantic is different, and it’s everywhere. It takes up the space you are in right now and all the places you go. When our vision is fully realized, you can use your mobile phone or AR glasses to see that these augmented experiences are all around you, waiting for you to discover them.”

The idea of Niantic of changing the trends of the idea of ​​”metaverse” established by Meta are not new. All sorts of alternate metaverses aside, recently, even the tech giant Microsoft announced that it would drop support for its metaverse platform altspaceVR.

This in order to direct all their efforts towards the design and improvement of Microsoft Mesh. A commitment to a business metaverse with a holographic tone, very different from the concepts announced by Meta last year.

From Niantic’s point of view, VR headsets have promising features. However, they ignore a very important element that almost all people use every day; mobile devices. “Visors will really take off when the first devices come along that can actually be used outdoors for longer periods of time” they point out.

Finally, Niantic notes that a “metaverse in reality” would need a 3D map. This map would function as a crucial infrastructure element for the metaverse of the real world. Most of the images used by traditional maps come from satellites and from car-mounted cameras. But a true virtual reality map should work everywhere, including places where satellites and cars can’t see.

“We need to expand the map to work in all the places where people want to experience AR. We need to keep this map up to date to give users the most realistic and efficient experience possible. For the metaverse to exist in reality we will need to know what reality is at all times.”

Last week, Niantic, the NBA, and the NBPA launched NBA All-World. This is a free augmented reality basketball game with geolocation officially licensed game where players can find, challenge and compete against the current NBA.

“Sports are a big part of people’s lives and a big part of pop culture,” said John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic. “Our version of an NBA basketball game starts with exciting one-on-one play and expands from there to include major elements of basketball culture, including music, fashion, sneakers and more, all of which are integrated. in real world locations.

NBA All-World is proof that the company’s commitment to the gaming still continues. the world of basketball into new augmented reality territory and it’s free to play globally in App Store and Google Play. It is not yet clear to what extent Niantic’s “real” metaverse will include gaming in his plans, however, they make it clear that their commitment seeks to differentiate itself from current competitors.