“Pokémon Go”: Creators develop an NBA game in the metaverse

In “NBA All-World”, each player, with his character, will have to walk down the street and there he will meet virtual basketball players, who will be NBA stars and who would go from other users’ characters to greats like Lebron James.

January 23, 2023 12:19 p.m.

UNITED STATES.- The developers of the popular game “Pokemon Go”that is, the video game firm Niantic, has decided to get going and bring to the NBA direct to the metaverse launching its own game.

With the aim of creating an experience in which movements in the real world are mixed with the virtual, Niantic, created in 2010, announced the biggest update in the history of “Pokémon Go” with the aim of making the game Augmented Reality more competitive and interactive.

This will be “NBA All-World”.

In order to offer a similar experience to “Pokémon Go”, where players could hunt these creatures through their cell phones, Niantic ensures that it will not be necessary to have a virtual reality headset for an experience like in the NBA

According to the media:The telephone is the ideal instrument” to materialize a metaverse in the real world, as it will also be accessible and has a social dimension, according to AFP john hankethe president and CEO of Niantic.

It is important that we encourage social interactions in the real world, such as going out, going to a restaurant or meeting friends. Putting on a VR (virtual reality headset) and playing alone seems very lonely and scary to me. I am confident that humanity does not go in this direction, ”he added.

This will cost the NBA all World game

“NBA All World” it will be a completely free game; but users will be able to pay to acquire virtual objects that allow them to advance faster in the game or also to customize their basketball player with accessories from recognized brands.

