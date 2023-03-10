Pokémon GO: date and activities of the Festival of Colors with new creatures to capture

This event will go until March 14 and during this celebration players will be able to discover some surprises around the Poképaradas. (Pokemon Go)

Pokémon Go the new one is already available in your application Festival of Colorsin which Mega Medicham will make its debut in the mega raids. In addition, some of the fans of the video game will be able to find it in various colors.

Likewise, trainers will also be able to capture Bruxishwhich will be a new creature in Pokemon 07GO. This event will go until March 14 and during this celebration players will be able to discover some surprises around the Poképaradas, such as finding in the wild a stop, Krabby, koffing, Stunky, Shuckle, nature, wingullamong others.

Another surprise is that during the event the “Bait Modules” will last up to three hours, while friendship levels will increase.

It may interest you: Nearly 90% of female gamers in Latin America have been harassed

Additionally, Trainers will be able to access event-inspired Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges. And, according to the video game, if they are completed before the end of the event they will have a reward of up to 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

As part of the Community Day celebration, Slowpoke and Slowpoke de Galar, the Stunned Pokémon, arrive as protagonists. (Pokemon Go)

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality game developed by Niantic, Inc. and pokemon company. It was released in July 2016 and is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

In the game, players use their mobile phones to walk through the real world and search for and capture virtual creatures called Pokemon. Pokémon can appear in different places, such as parks, monuments, stores, and other public places.

Players can also fight other players in Gym Battles and collaborate in teams to capture and defend Gyms.

It may interest you: How to tell Spotify not to recommend certain genres or songs

Trainers will also be able to capture Bruxish, which will be a new creature in Pokémon 07GO. (Pokemon Go)

the celebration of community day arrives on March 18 with some interesting characters such as slow poke and Galarian Slowpokeknown as the Dazed Pokémon, as protagonists.

In this way, trainers will have the chance to capture a Shiny Galar Slowpoke, which will appear for the first time in Pokémon GO. The following avatar items will be in the in-game shop during this event and will remain available after the event: Slowpoke Hat and Slowpoke Tail Shirt.

It may interest you: Instagram: how to create stories shared with more accounts

In addition, event-themed stickers can be obtained by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game store.

Trainers will be able to participate in raids, exchanges and explore with trainers in their area, in places like Alameda Central in Mexico City, Parque Forestal in Santiago de Chile, as well as other points in different countries. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

“Evolve a Slowpoke or a Galar Slowpoke during the event or up to five hours after it ends to get a Slowbro, a Galar Slowbro, a Slowking or a Galar Slowking that knows the Surf charged attack,” they said from the company.

In Latin America, trainers will be able to participate in raids, exchanges and explore with trainers in their area, in places like Alameda Central in Mexico City, Parque Forestal in Santiago de Chile, as well as other points in different countries.

It may interest you: This music app has artificial intelligence and doesn’t ask for money

“We recommend being very aware of the social networks of Pokémon GO Latin America to find out about other meeting points,” said the video game company, inviting more participants to join this festival.

“Coaches who cannot attend Community Day in person need not worry, as they will still be able to participate wherever they are. Pokémon GO will enable virtual activations around the world so trainers can get more items every time they spin a PokéStop.