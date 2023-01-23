Pokémon GO: Date and Crackling Voltage bonus

A new event is coming to Pokémon GO at the end of January. We are talking about Crackling Voltage. Here we tell you all the details.

Niantic will say goodbye to January with a great event in Pokémon GO. We are talking about Crackling Voltage, an event where we will see the debut of the shiny version of tapu kokoin addition to nnew rotations of dark Pokémon by Team GO Rocket.

Also read: Overwatch 2: Mercy and Sojourn will receive nerfs in season 3

Through a statement on its official site, Niantic released all the details of Crackling Voltage. This event will start on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and will end on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

During the event, you will be able to find more frequent Electric-type Pokémon in the wild and in level 5 raids the legendary Tapu Koko will appear.

These are all the Pokémon that will appear in the wild:

ekans

Magnemite

Grimer

electrike

Stunky

blitzle

ferroseed

Helioptile

Grubbin

beldum

Dedenne

These are the raid Pokémon:

1 Star Raids: Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, and Helioptile.

Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, and Helioptile. 3 Star Raids: Venomoth, Galar Weezing, Jolteon and Mawile.

Venomoth, Galar Weezing, Jolteon and Mawile. 5 Star Raids: Tapu Koko (until February 1) and Registeel (until February 8).

Tapu Koko (until February 1) and Registeel (until February 8). Mega Raids: Mega-Gengar (until February 8) and Mega-Aerodactyl (until February 1).

⚡Recharge for the Crackling Voltage event! 👇 https://t.co/4PehrdjhN6 pic.twitter.com/Ban9YE48BY – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) January 20, 2023

In addition, from Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 0:00 a.m. (local time) to Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time), players will be able to enjoy a new Team GO Takeover Rocket.

These are the bonuses of the new Takeover:

Team GO Rocket will appear: more often at PokéStops and in balloons.

more often at PokéStops and in balloons. You will be able to use a charged attack TM: so that the shadow Pokémon forget the charged attack Frustration.

so that the shadow Pokémon forget the charged attack Frustration. A new field research task: which will grant you a mysterious component.

Also read: LoL: Controversy over Irelia’s new skin

How about? Will you participate in the new Pokémon GO events?