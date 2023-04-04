Pokémon GO: Date and time of the Regieleki raids

Regieleki, the legendary Pokémon of the eighth generation, will arrive at the 5-star raids of Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO continues to be updated with lots of content for fans around the world. Now, Niantic will introduce Regieleki, the legendary Pokémon of the eighth generation. This flashy creature will be available on a limited basis in 5-star raids. Here we tell you everything.

Also Read: First Look at CoD Season 3: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0

Through social networks, Niantic announced that Regieleki will have his own elite Pokémon raid event this Sunday, April 9, 2023. The legendary from the third season will only be available during the following event hours:

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 11:00 local time.

local time. Sunday April 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

local time. Sunday April 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. local time.

As veterans well know, elite raids are a more complicated type of raid. Once the Elite Raid Egg hatches, the raid boss appears and is only available for 30 minutes. It should be noted that players can only fight against him in person and not remotely.

Upon completing the Elite Raid against Regieleki, players will receive temporary research for their journal. If you complete the tasks of said research, you will be rewarded with Regirock, Regice and Registeel candies.

Regieleki makes his debut in #PokemonGO! Team up with other Trainers on April 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. local time for a chance to find Regieleki.#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/qofggZTARr – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) April 3, 2023

Also read: SoloBoom Challenge 2023: Participants, new rules and start date

Regieleki is a legendary Electric type, so if you go against him we recommend taking Ground-type Pokémon. Remember that he is resistant to Flying, Steel and Electric types. Regarding its characteristics, this Pokémon has 250 attack, 125 defense and 190 HP. Its moves are Thunder Shock, Target Lock, Hyper Beam, Thunder, or Electro Cannon.

Remember that it is always recommended to do the raids with at least 6 other players to get the victory.

What do you think? Will you go for this legendary? Tell us on social networks.