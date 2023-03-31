Pokémon GO details its April 2023 events: Spring, raids and more

Pokémon GOthe popular mobile title from Niantic, has recently announced the main news planned for this new month of april 2023 which will start this week. The company, as usual, has emphasized the new events and pokemon that will be available to capture throughout the month; then in this news we give you all important information so you can prepare and get the most out of what is to come.

Featured Pokémon in Raids

The incursions in April 2023 are plagued by legendary pokemon very special in their 5 star levels. Here are the confirmed creatures and their spawn dates (note that all rotations start and end at 10:00 a.m. local time, unless otherwise noted):

Lugia*: from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Landorus*: from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023. Tapu Bulu*: from Monday 17, 2023, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mega Raid Pokémon

As for the Mega Evolved Pokémon present in the Mega Raidsthese are the Mega Evolved that will be available (note that all rotations start and end at 10:00 local time, unless otherwise noted):

Mega Alakazam*: from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Mega Lopunny*: from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Mega Blastoise*: from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023.

from Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023. Mega Slowbro*: from Monday 17, 2023, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Raid Hour Events

All the wednesday in april will have a raid time event from 18:00 to 19:00, local time. The following Pokémon will be present during raid hours:

Wednesday April 5: Lugia*.

Lugia*. Wednesday April 12: Landorus*.

Landorus*. Wednesday April 19: Tapu Bulu*.

Tapu Bulu*. Wednesday April 26: Tapu Bulu*.

Featured Pokemon Hours

In the month of April 2023, the hour of the featured Pokémon will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, as is usual. Each hour will feature a different Pokémon along with a special bonus:

Tuesday April 4 | Exeggcute*: Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday April 11 | Shellder*: Double the amount of Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Double the amount of Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday April 18 | Trapinch*: Double XP for catching Pokémon.

Double XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday April 25 | Tangela*: Double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Upcoming Featured Events

On top of all this, Niantic has also advance the dates of special events that we will see in April 2023, are the following (at the moment they do not have an official translation):

Spring into Spring: from April 4 at 10:00 a.m. to April 10 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 4 at 10:00 a.m. to April 10 at 8:00 p.m. Elite Raids: on April 9, at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

on April 9, at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. To Mystic Hero: from April 13 at 10:00 a.m. to April 17 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 13 at 10:00 a.m. to April 17 at 8:00 p.m. Community Day April 2023: on April 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

on April 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sustainability Week: from April 20 at 10:00 a.m. to April 26 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 20 at 10:00 a.m. to April 26 at 8:00 p.m. Limited research: on April 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

on April 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Classic Community Day April 2023: on April 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



