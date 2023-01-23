Pokémon GO details its Crackling Voltage event and news from Team GO Rocket

From this one Friday January 27 Pokémon GO receive a new event titled as “Crackling Voltage” that will bring us the debut of the shiny version of tapu kokoin addition to new rotations of dark Pokémon by the Team GO Rocketamong other things.

The popular augmented reality mobile title has already detailed in depth all the characteristics of this event, so pay attention to this news because below we show you all the news and dates scheduled so you can enjoy it to the fullest.

⚡Recharge your batteries with the Crackling Voltage event! 👇https://t.co/upBrShbhgK pic.twitter.com/aJdCbCN9Rt— Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 20, 2023

Pokmon GO Crackling Voltage Event: Dates and Times

The new Crackling Voltage event for Pokémon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event ends: on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon that will appear in Crackling Voltage

During the Crackling Voltage event there will be a lot of Pokémon to catch that they will go out more often. In general they will appear More Electric-type Pokémon wild and you can meet again in level 5 raids with the Legendary Pokémon tapu koko (which will also appear for the first time in a shiny version together with Helioptile).

Here below we show you the featured Pokémon (all those marked with an asterisk have a chance to spawn shiny):

Pokemon by wild encounters

These Pokémon will be able to find in the wild while the event lasts:

ekans*

Magnemite*

Grimmer*

Electrike*

Stunky

Blitzle*

Ferroseed*

Helioptile*

Grubbin

Beldum*

Dedenne*

pokemon in raids

These will be the Pokémon that will appear in raids of the event:

1 Star Raids: Alolan Grimer*, Shinx*, Bronzor*, Klink* and Helioptile*.

Alolan Grimer*, Shinx*, Bronzor*, Klink* and Helioptile*. 3 Star Raids: Venomoth, Galar Weezing*, Jolteon and Mawile*.

Venomoth, Galar Weezing*, Jolteon and Mawile*. 5 Star Raids: Tapu Koko* (until February 1) and Registeel* (until February 8).

Tapu Koko* (until February 1) and Registeel* (until February 8). Mega Raids: Mega-Gengar* (until February 8) and Mega-Aerodactyl* (until February 1).

Pokémon that will hatch

These will be the Pokémon that will be able to hatch from 7 km eggs during the event:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Skarmory*

Blitzle*

Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk*

Helioptile*

Dedenne*

Field Research Task Encounters

Upon completing the field research tasks of the event you can find the following Pokémon:

Voltorb*

Hisui’s Voltorb

Plusle*

minun*

emolga

Helioptile*

New Team GO Rocket Takeover event: Dates and details (February 2023)

Following the Crackling Voltage event, Niantic has also confirmed that since February 1 we will have one available new takeover of Team GO Rocket in the game, which means that the evil organization will renew its Dark Pokémon.

The February 2023 Takeover event of Team GO Rocket will have the following duration:

The event starts: on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 0:00 (local time).

on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 0:00 (local time). The event ends: on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

event bonuses

During this Takeover event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

Team GO Rocket will appear: more often at PokStops and in balloons.

more often at PokStops and in balloons. You can use a charged attack TM: so that the dark Pokémon forget the charged attack Frustration.

so that the dark Pokémon forget the charged attack Frustration. A new field research task: that will grant you a mysterious component.

Giovanni will have Dark Registeel

During the Takeover event the boss Giovanni begin to have one new special investigation story along with the final reward of capturing his Dark Registeel.

Giovanni’s Special Investigation: be available until the end of Season 9 of Odd Wishes (i.e. until March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time).

New Dark Pokémon from Recruits

The recruits of Team GO Rocket with their leaders Sierra, Cliff and Arlo they will also start using different dark Pokémon. It has been confirmed that Team GO Rocket has turned the following Pokémon into dark pokemon:

Dark Alolan Vulpix

dark spoink

dark blitzle

dark joltik

New dark Pokémon that will hatch from eggs

These will be the new dark Pokémon that will be able to hatch from 12 km eggs during the event:

larvitar*

absolute*

Skorupi*

Sandile

scraggy

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

name*

pancham

skrelp

Salandit

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.