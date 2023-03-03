Pokémon GO details the Slowpoke Community Day in March 2023: Date and bonus

Recently Niantic, the parents of the popular mobile game Pokémon GOhave made official the presentation of the scheduled event of the community day for this one March 2023 in Spain and around the world. We already know that the Pokémon that will star in said event will be Slowpoke, the Stunned Pokémona Water and Psychic type from the first generation of the franchise (which will also be accompanied by its Galar regional version).

Below in this news we reveal all the details and features that we will be able to enjoy in this event.

am i seeing double? On March 18, 2023, during the #PokemonGOCommunityDayboth Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke (the Stunned Pokémon) will appear. More information about this double appearance: https://t.co/LlXo3wI26u pic.twitter.com/qkNRpw2EXU Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) March 2, 2023

Date and time of the Slowpoke Community Day (March 2023)

The scheduled date and times for the next Pokémon GO Community Day in March 2023 with Slowpoke are as follows:

On Saturday March 18, 2023: from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke Community Day Features in Pokémon GO

As regular players will already know, the Community Day event is planned in such a way that for a few hours there is a Most Frequently Appearing Featured Pokemon so that we can capture it, evolve it, make it learn a new exclusive movement, and much more. These are the special features that will be activated during the hours that the Slowpoke event lasts:

Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke will spawn more frequently in the wild: and also, with a bit of luck, we will be able to meet for the first time with Slowpoke de Galar variocolor.

and also, with a bit of luck, we will be able to meet for the first time with Slowpoke de Galar variocolor. Evolve a Slowpoke or a Galar Slowpoke: during the event or up to five hours after it ends to get a Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking that knows the Surf charged attack.

during the event or up to five hours after it ends to get a Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking that knows the Surf charged attack. Timed Research Focused on Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke: It will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Complete tasks related to catching these Pokémon to earn up to four Pride Rocks.

It will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Complete tasks related to catching these Pokémon to earn up to four Pride Rocks. Field research: there will be a field investigation related to Community Day in March. If you capture Slowpoke, you will get different rewards, such as Pride Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and many more.

there will be a field investigation related to Community Day in March. If you capture Slowpoke, you will get different rewards, such as Pride Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and many more. Four Star Raids: Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke will appear in four-star raids. These raids will only be accessible with Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote raid passes cannot be used.

Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke will appear in four-star raids. These raids will only be accessible with Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote raid passes cannot be used. Slowpoke themed avatar items: The Slowpoke Hat and Slowpoke Tail Shirt will be in the in-game store during this event and will remain available after the event ends.

The Slowpoke Hat and Slowpoke Tail Shirt will be in the in-game store during this event and will remain available after the event ends. Special event stickers: which can be obtained by turning PokéStops, opening gifts and buying them in the in-game store.

which can be obtained by turning PokéStops, opening gifts and buying them in the in-game store. For 1 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency): you’ll be able to access Slowpoke’s Community Day with its exclusive Special Research story Community Day Field Notes: Slow and Clumsy.

Keep in mind about the Special Research Story Tickets that you are cannot be refunded. In addition this research will not include any logo in the game. Tickets will go on sale shortly before the respective Community Day event.

event bonuses

Likewise, while we have the Slowpoke Community Day event active, we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

Triple XP: for catching Pokémon.

for catching Pokémon. Double Candy: for catching Pokémon.

for catching Pokémon. Double chance: for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon. The Bait Modules: activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. The Incense: activated during the event will last for three hours (except for the Daily Adventure Incense).

activated during the event will last for three hours (except for the Daily Adventure Incense). Take snapshots: during Community Day if you want to get a surprise.

during Community Day if you want to get a surprise. An additional special exchange is possible: up to a maximum of two a day.

up to a maximum of two a day. Exchanges will require: 50% less Stardust.

It should also be noted that during this event the evolution of Galar Slowpoke into a Galar Slowbro it will not require catching 30 Poison-type Pokémon with Galarian Slowpoke as a partner. Actually, during this Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local time), the Trainers You will be able to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon. while adventuring with Galar Slowpoke in order to evolve it.

Raid bonuses after Community Day

After the Slowpoke three hour March Community Day event ends we will be able to take you on the challenging four star raids during these hours:

Saturday March 18th of 2023, of 17:00 to 22:00local time.

If you manage to win these battles, more Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke will spawn around the Gym where they were held for 30 minutes.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



