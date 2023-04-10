Pokémon Go does not allow you to retry remote raids due to the daily limit

Pokémon Go players expressed frustration with Niantic’s daily remote raid limit, even if trainers failed the selected event.

Recently, Niantic has gotten into trouble for increasing the price of remote raids from 100 PokéCoins to 195. In response, trainers have started attacking Pokémon Go and Niantic removing the mobile game. Others have refused to buy anything from the in-game store or participate in any raids.

In addition to the strike, the players launched a Change.org petition with more than 90,000 signatures. In addition, #HearUsNiantic became a trend on social networks. Along with disappointment over the cost of remote raids, users have criticized Niantic for its restriction on the number of remote raids per day.

Niantic’s remote raid policy counts failed raids towards the daily limit, preventing many from retrying the raid

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Reddit user MygodStudio shared his annoying remote raid limit experience on TheSilphRoad subreddit. MygodStudio claims that his friend was unable to join remotely for a second attempt at a Lugia raid. After reaching the maximum number of daily remote raids, the user’s friend was unable to see the invite.

“The daily limit (if there is to be one) should be five raids completed in one day,” he wrote. “Do not participate in five raids maximum.”

“This, to me, is unacceptable and should be changed in the code,” says Matty8520. “We should be able to try until the raid time ends. It doesn’t matter how many tries.”

Retrying raids is the last pitfall for Pokémon Go players

MOBYWV wondered why the Pokémon Go player was still participating in remote raids after the controversy. “Why do people keep doing remote raids?” asks the Reddit user. “You are the reason why things will never change. Trust me, Lugia has been around 100 times and she will be around 100 more.”

Additionally, several trainers have complained about how the remote raid issue affected in-person raids. Without remote players, raids would be more difficult to complete. This is especially the case in rural communities.

“We staged the raid on PokeGenie with 43 minutes left,” writes Reddit user Caldwell-luc. “With 3 minutes to go, I closed the lobby because there were still 66 open lobbies in front of us.”

While Pokémon Go players are still reporting issues with the remote raid policy, it’s unclear if Niantic will ever come up with a fix.