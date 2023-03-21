Pokémon GO: Free codes for Regirock, Regice and Registeel

For a limited time, Pokémon GO players can redeem codes to get Regirock, Regice, and Registeel for free.

Pokémon GO is holding the Tout de GO payout event: Hoenn in Las Vegas. For this reason, Niantic released some new promotional codes for all players in the world. These codes allow you to easily unlock the 3 Legendary Regis: regirock, regise and registered. Here we tell you how to get these creatures for free.

Here we leave you the 3 codes to obtain the legendary Regis in Pokémon GO:

6X4H9UCA8F7TT : With this code you unlock the special research «Legendaries: #377», which rewards you with a guaranteed encounter with Regirock.

: With this code you unlock the special research «Legendaries: #377», which rewards you with a guaranteed encounter with Regirock. YKG5ZPC4SLXAX : With this code you unlock the special research «Legendaries: #378, which rewards you with a guaranteed encounter with Regice.

: With this code you unlock the special research «Legendaries: #378, which rewards you with a guaranteed encounter with Regice. 6AKRAV5WJN5FS: With this code you unlock the special research “Legendaries: #379”, which rewards you with a guaranteed encounter with Registeel.

The investigations of these codes have an expiration date and it is February 26, 2023. This means that you will have all this week to claim the codes and get the 3 Regis for free through the special investigations.

It should be noted that the 3 special investigations of the Regis have the same tasks and objectives, only the final reward of the encounter changes.

These are the tasks of the investigations:

Complete 3 Field Research tasks: you get 377 Stardust.

you get 377 Stardust. Make a Great Throw: you gain 377 XP.

Stage Rewards : 1 Golden Frambu Berry and encounter with Regirock, Regice or Registeel (depends on the investigation).

We remind you that redeeming codes in Pokémon GO is very easy. On Android, all you have to do is go to the main menu of the Poké Ball, then press the Store button, there go to the “Promotions” section and finally you have to enter the code in the text field.

On the other hand, iOS users have to enter the following link, log in with their Pokémon GO account and enter the promotional code.

Ready to get these legendaries?