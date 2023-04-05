Pokémon GO generates controversy with the arrival of its new legendary

The app has been embroiled in one controversy after another for months.

Pokémon GO is today one of the great apps on the smartphone market, so that, despite all the time that has passed since its release, we continue to see how the title is kept up to date as far as the new content that is arriving is concerned, thereby giving rise to the fact that in recent times we are seeing how Regieleki and Regidrago are the great protagonists of the incursions, thereby giving rise to the fact that they are arriving very briefly at specific moments.

And it is right here where we have been able to see that the controversy has jumped, since recently we have been able to see how Niantic has announced the arrival of Regieleki to Pokémon GOthe way in which it will do it has been something that has annoyed the users of the app excessively, while many users have complained about the date chosen for debut of this Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon GO puts the Regieleki event at the end of Easter

Under this premise, it has been revealed through social networks that Regieleki will be available in Elite Raids on April 9 at 11:00, 14:00 and 17:00 local time in each region. And although at first it might seem that everything is normal, the reality is that many users have criticized that the event is on Eastersince, as several users have expressed in the responses to the tweet, celebrating this event on Sunday hits a lot with those people who want to spend the day with the family.

Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut! Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Wvxn0G6iMs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2023

It is worth mentioning that, leaving aside a possible leak that anticipates a new mechanic in Pokémon GO, the reality is that the app has been embroiled in controversysince a series of changes with Remote Raids introduced in the pandemic has caused many users to criticize Niantic’s latest decisions en masse.

For the rest, it only remains to emphasize that although in Pokémon GO we have had these setbacks, the reality is that Pokémon continues with great news in generalbeing that it was recently announced that Pokémon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, being one of the most anticipated titles for the subscription service.