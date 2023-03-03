Pokémon GO: Get Melmetal with the new research

Niantic released a new Pokémon GO research that will allow you to capture Melmetal. Here we leave you all the details.

One of the most special Pokémon of Pokémon GO is the singular melmetal of the seventh generation. This makes it one of the most desired and difficult to obtain, however, niantic just enabled a new way to get it. Here we tell you everything about the new research that came to Pokémon GO.

The new special investigation of Pokémon GO is called “Willow’s Closet” and has great rewards such as clothes for your avatar and a special encounter with Melmetal. This research is now available and is part of the new features of Season 10 Rising Heroes.

These are the requirements to unlock the Willow’s Closet Special Research:

You can receive the inquiry just buying a ticket for the same for $4.99 dollars in the in-game store (or the equivalent in your local currency).

for the same in the in-game store (or the equivalent in your local currency). This ticket can be purchased from March 1 from 2023 and at the latest Until the 1st of June 2023 at 10:00 (local time).

from 2023 and at the latest 2023 at 10:00 (local time). Once you have purchased the ticket, keep in mind that you will have as deadline until June 1 at 10:00 (local time) to complete their various tasks.

It should be noted that this research cannot be purchased with Pokécoins. That’s right, you can only buy it with real money.

In total, Willow’s Closet has 1 phase with 6 different tasks. If you complete the investigation before June 1, you can get several rewards, among which are clothes inspired by Professor Willow and the encounter with the unique Pokémon Melmetal, which will come with the special movement Double Ironfist.

These are the tasks and rewards of the Willow’s Closet special research:

phase 1/1

Catch 10 Pokemon: Willow’s glasses.

Willow’s glasses. Catch 20 Pokemon: Willow’s Gloves.

Willow’s Gloves. Catch 30 Pokemon: Willow’s pants.

Willow’s pants. Catch 40 Pokémon : Willow jacket.

: Willow jacket. Catch 50 Pokemon : Willow’s boots.

: Willow’s boots. Transfer 30 Pokémon: 25 Meltan Candies.

Stage Rewards : encounter with Melmetal (knows the special move Double Ironfist), 809 XP and 809 Stardust.

With a ticket to Let’s GO! of this Season, you can win a costume inspired by Professor Willow and meet a Melmetal who knows the charged attack Double Ironfist.https://t.co/DZC9VHNRFx – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) March 1, 2023

How about? Will you complete the special investigation? Tell us on social networks.