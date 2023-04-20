Pokémon GO: Get Shaymin for free today in his new special investigation

The players of Pokémon GO you are in lucksince today, as Niantic has announced, the mobile title receives a new special investigation for Spain and the whole world with which we can get free to the fourth generation singular Pokémon Shaymin in his Earth Form. Until now, only players who had bought a ticket for the 2022 Pokémon GO Fest had had the opportunity to get it for their collections through a payment investigation.

Gratitude spreads around the world! 🌸 We have sighted Shaymin! Trainers, you will have access to the Special Research story, which will culminate in an encounter with this Mythical Pokémon during Sustainability Week.https://t.co/pXBlaLPhbq#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/oDxBh8MyWi– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 20, 2023

How to unlock Plant and Gratitude research?

The new one special research Plant and Gratitude coincides with the start of the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week event, so it becomes available to unlock Starting today, Thursday April 20 at 10:00 (local time).

There is no requirement specifically to unlock research beyond log in in-game from April 20 onwards.

specifically to unlock research beyond in-game from April 20 onwards. The investigation will be available forever starting today and can be completed without a deadline.

Simply when playing pokemon go you should receive notification from Professor Willow at any time. As soon as you get directions from Professor Willow about this free research, automatically it will be activated in your diary.

Tasks to get Shaymin (Earth Form)

The players who wish Get Shaymin (Earth Form) through the special investigation Plant and Gratitude they will have to complete a total of 7 phases of missions. Here below we show you all tasks with its objectives and rewards:

Phase 1/7

Get 4 snapshots of your Pokémon: 3 Latano Berry.

3 Latano Berry. Spin 9 Photo Discs at PokéStops or Gyms: 15 Poké Ball.

15 Poké Ball. Walk 2 km: meeting with Cherubi.

Stage Rewards : 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mysterious Component

phase 2/7

Get 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon: 3 Raspberry Berry.

3 Raspberry Berry. Get 9 Wild Pokemon Snapshots: I meet Jumpuff.

I meet Jumpuff. Get 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon: 6 Super potion.

Stage Rewards : 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar

phase 3/7

Power up a Pokémon 22 times: 1 Star Piece.

Stage Rewards : 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass.

phase 4/7

Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon: I meet Leafeon.

I meet Leafeon. Catch 9 Pokemon: 15 superball.

15 superball. Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon: 6 Hyper Potion.

Stage Rewards : 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Phase 5/7

Complete 4 Field Research tasks: 3 Pinap Berry.

3 Pinap Berry. Get 9 hearts with your partner: 15 Ultra Ball.

15 Ultra Ball. Hatch 2 Eggs: 6 Maximum Potion.

Stage Rewards : 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries.

Phase 6/7

Catch 22 different species of Pokémon: 1 Lucky Egg.

Stage Rewards : 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and encounter with Shaymin (Earth Form).

phase 7/7

Collect reward: 22 Shaymin Stickers (Earth Form).

22 Shaymin Stickers (Earth Form). Collect reward: 2022 XP.

2022 XP. Collect reward: 2022 Stardust.

Stage Rewards : 25 Shaymin Candies, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Ball.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.




